105-year-old Pakistani man defeats COVID-19

A 105-year-old man in Pakistan's Punjab province has been discharged from hospital after successfully defeating COVID-19, the media reported.

Fazal Rauf, who is also a war veteran and has served in the Pakistan Army, was tested positive and had been quarantined in hospital since then, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rauf was tested for the disease again on Thursday and his report came out negative.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 225,283 and the death toll to 4,619, according to official figures on Saturday.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported from Sindh with 90,721 cases, followed by Punjab with 80,297 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 27,506 cases, Islamabad 13,292 cases, Balochistan 10,717 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,536 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,214 cases.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said it would reopen four border checkpoints with Iran from Sunday to facilitate the movement of goods.