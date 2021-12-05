e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:18 PM IST

10 million French citizens have received COVID-19 booster doses, says Minister

According to the health ministry, 52,083,228 people in France have received at least one vaccine dose.
IANS
Photo: Representative Image

French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced on his social media that 10 million French citizens have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

As the government previously announced that starting on January 15, the third vaccine dose will be a condition for the renewal of the health pass, the minister assured that "new appointments will continue to open every day so that all eligible people can have their booster on time", Xinhua news agency reported.

France has approved the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

On Saturday, France reported 51,624 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:18 PM IST
