10 Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East China's Shandong; Visuals Of Destruction Surface

China: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City in Shandong Province at 2:33 am local time on Sunday, CGTN reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
A shallow earthquake resulted in injuries to at least 10 people and the collapse of numerous buildings, CGTN reported citing a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was centred 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Visuals Show Powerful Tremors
Visuals from the quake hit areas have surfaced on the internet which show chilling footages of shops and buildings shook by powerful tremors. People can also be seen running for help amid shockwaves.
Another Quake Jolts Afghanistan A Day Ago
Earlier, on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology reported. The earthquake struck at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 kms. According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.
There were no reports of casualties or material damage in the quake.
(with inputs from ANI)
