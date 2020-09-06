1 killed, 2 seriously injured after multiple stabbings reported from UK's Birmingham

One person has died and at least two others are seriously injured after multiple stabbings occurred overnight in the in the city of Birmingham in England. The police are investigating the "major incident" and are on the look out for one suspect.

The West Midlands Police have said on Twitter that they are unsure as to the motive and have sought information from any individual who might have seen the attack.

"We can now confirm that we’ve launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight. A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, reads an official statement from the police.