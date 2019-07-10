World Cup 2019: Varanasi weavers spun special saris for Team India

<p><strong>Varanasi:</strong> With India stuck in a longish semifinal in the ongoing World Cup credit to Manchester weather, and cricket fever touching its crescendo, weavers here in Uttar Pradesh are working overtime on a gift that they intend to present to members of Team India once they win the coveted trophy.</p><p>The weavers are making 16 special silk saris that would be presented to the wives or mothers of the team members. The special saris have the World Cup logo and a cricket bat and ball woven into it. The blue-colored sari has more than 400 logos.</p><p>The saris have a zari border and on the thin saffron border of the 'pallu' (trail), "ICC 2019" is written. It has taken more than one month to weave the saris.</p><p>Sarvesh Kumar Srivastava who is getting the saris prepared and has also designed them, says that the saris match the blue colour of the Team India's jersey. </p><p>"I have designed the sari myself and the weavers have been called in from Kotwa, a census town in Varanasi district. Mubarak Ali is the main weaver and his team has been working on the saris," he says.</p><p>A cricket fan, Sarvesh says that he is ready with 16 saris, each of which will be presented to the wives or mothers of the team members. "The Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has encouraged me on the project." The saris, in pure silk, weigh about 500 grams each and cost Rs 20,000 each.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>