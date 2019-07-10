World Cup 2019

Updated on IST

World Cup 2019: India harvest gains before rains

By FPJ Bureau

The notorious Manchester weather pushed the first semifinal of the World Cup to the reserve day after dominant Indian bowlers excelled yet again to restrict New Zealand to a sub-par 211 for five, here Tuesday.

