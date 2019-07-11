World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: India choke and implode

India's famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs, here Wednesday.

