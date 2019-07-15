World Cup 2019: England, finally the Lords

England are World Champions. That too after winning a cliff-hanger by a single run in a super-over. The thrilling six-ball shootout happened when the match was tied on 241 runs – sending fans delirious at Lord’s.

In the final over, England notched six runs from a single ball. That too from a chance overthrow when a diving run by Ben Stokes collided unknowingly with a New Zealand throw-in, the ball bouncing off the face of the bat to reach the boundary. The rules of the super over are that each side faces six deliveries and can use as many as three batsmen. The highest scorer wins.