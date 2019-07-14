World Cup 2019: A New champ on the horizon

London: The cricketing world will see a new name on the ICC trophy, when New Zealand take on England in the final, at the iconic Lords, here on Sunday. The title-starved England, led by an Irish, will meet their match in New Zealand's feisty Black Caps in a World Cup final that will produce a new champion.England's global ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey's team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the 'Cup' that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades. Even the 'Three Lionesses' England's women football team under their mercurial manager Phil Neville, had insane following during their World Cup campaign that ended in a heartbreaking semi-final defeat. But now it's time for Eoin Morgan and his company to script their name on the coveted trophy to prove their supremacy in the global arena of this gentleman's game.

- FPJ Sports Desk