We made Australia pay: Eoin Morgan

Birmingham: England skipper Eoin Morgan said that his team wanted to build on the momentum gained from the group stages and make the most of it in the semi-final after the hosts thrashed Australia by eight wickets to zoom into the final of the World Cup here on Thursday. England will now take on New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday with the World Cup all set to see a first time winner as neither the hosts, nor the Black Caps have laid their hands on the coveted trophy till date. "We talked about wanting to get better from game to game and we wanted to set the tone from ball one and we made Australia pay," Morgan said after the emphatic win at the post match presentation ceremony.

"Absolutely delighted. I would like to thank the fans who've come out today, our fans have been great with their support. Edgbaston has always been great for us. Having beaten India on this ground, we would have come in with similar confidence (had we faced India here). It is very important to take confidence from the group stages into the semi-final," the England captain said. Showering praises on Chris Woakes, Morgan said, "Extremely happy for Woakes. He is a cool customer and has been one of the best bowlers for us in the last couple of years. He goes about his business exceptionally day in and day out. Him and Jofra (Archer) were probably the standout performers for us.”