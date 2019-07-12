Virat Kohli feels IPL-style knockouts an option for World Cup

New Delhi: Virat Kohli after his teams ouster from the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday to New Zealand at Old Trafford spoke about how it was a case of being eliminated after just 40-45 minutes of poor batting.

And the India skipper believes that having an Indian Premier League (IPL) style knockouts in the showpiece event could actually be an option as that would give the top team after the group stages two bites at the cherry.

"Who knows in future. Maybe. If topping the table means anything. I think these things can come into consideration, looking at the magnitude of this tournament. That is a really valid point. You never know when that is going to be implemented.