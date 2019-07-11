Virat Kohli chat with Shastri Too late in the day, my dear!

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> A distraught Virat Kohli stirred out of the Indian dressing room and had a chat with Ravi Shastri after Rishabh Pant threw away his wicket. Australian commentator Mark Nicholas, who was on-air for Star Sports, reasoned that the chat could have been about Kohli letting his frustrations out, something he would be averse to doing in the dressing room in front of youngsters.</p><p>What left most in the cricket fraternity stumped was why India sent Dinesh Karthik in at No. 5 wen their most experienced batsman, MS Dhoni, was itching to go in the middle? There was no sign of Dhoni even after Karthik's departure as Hardik Pandya was sent ahead of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.</p><p>Sourav Ganguly, on-air for Star Sports, questioned the decision of holding an experienced batsman like MS Dhoni back when the team was under pressure after losing early wickets. Kohli did not wait for Shastri’s response, who merely nodded his head in a knowledgeable manner, before heading into the dressing room. It will be interesting to see how the India coach explains to the BCCI the semi-final defeat and the failure to find a middle-order that would have withstood the pressure of the first three players being skittled out in space of five runs.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>