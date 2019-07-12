Rohit Sharma on top despite India's exit in World Cup 2019

New Delhi: Although India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma is still on the top of the highest run-scorer chart.

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman has amassed 648 runs in the tournament and is leading the table despite India having ended their World Cup campaign.

He is the only batsman who has scored five centuries in the tournament and broke Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara record for scoring the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Following Sharma, David Warner (647), Shakib Al Hasan (606), Joe Root (549), and Kane Williamson (548) are at the top five positions. India, Australia and Bangladesh are out of the competition, so the runs of Sharma, Warner, and Shakib will remain the same, whereas Root and Williamson will play in the final of the World Cup.