Kane Williamson: ‘Never thought of it’

London: A "gutted" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson finds it difficult to accept that his team lost the World Cup final to England on a "boundary countback" rule but the revered "gentleman" of the 'Gentlemen's game' isn't angry about it.

New Zealand lost to England in perhaps the greatest World Cup final at the Lord's on Sunday due to inferior boundary count (16 in 50 overs to hosts' 24) after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties."I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was his reaction when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time."When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson summed it up nicely.