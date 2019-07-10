India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi Final 1: Indians vent on Twitter as India loses quick wickets

<p>For the world cup semi-final match, India was scheduled to play against New Zealand on Tuesday but the rains brought the game to a halt. As per the ICC regulations, the match resumed today from where it was left off yesterday. India needs 240 runs to win in the ongoing match. What comes as the biggest shocker is India losing its three wickets – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – within the first few overs. This was soon followed by Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. No one has ever thought that the Men in Blue’s batting line-up would fare this badly. Everyone had high hopes from Indian players. As Team India continues to struggle to hold on to their wickets, Indian fans are desperately hoping for a miracle. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock. Here’s a look at few of such tweets.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>