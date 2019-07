World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final: Captain Virat Kohli out for 1, Boult jolt for India

New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (L) for one during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 10, 2019 Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP