In Pics: India knocked out of World Cup 2019 after semi-final loss to New Zealand

<p>New Zealand ended India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.</p><p><strong>Brief scores: </strong>New Zealand - 239/8 (Ross Taylor 74, Kane Williamson 67, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-43) beat India - 221/10 (Ravindra Jadeja 77, MS Dhoni 50, Matt Henry 3-37) by 18 runs.</p><p>Here are pictures from India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 1st semi-final played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. </p>