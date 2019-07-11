If only India had couple more bits and pieces cricketers: Michael Vaughan

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Unrelenting in his war of words with Sanjay Manjrekar, former England skipper took another dig at the ex-India batsman by saying more "bits and pieces" cricketers would have helped Virat Kohli and Co. in getting past New Zealand in the first World Cup semifinal.</p><p>India lost by 18-runs but Ravindra Jadeja played the innings of his life with a 59-ball 77. Manjrekar had previously called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' which stirred up a hornet's nest as the allrounder shot back saying he has played twice the number of matches and deserved respect.</p><p>"If only India had a couple more Bits & pieces cricketers .... !!!" tweeted Vaughan. Vaughan and Manjrekar have been engaged in a verbal spat after the latter's 'bits and pieces' comment. </p><p>Later, the Indian commentator blocked the Englishman on Twitter following which Vaughan used a different social media platform -- Instagram -- to convey his message.</p>.In Pics: India knocked out of World Cup 2019 after semi-final loss to New Zealand.<p>Vaughan shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal resting along the boundary, a picture that went viral during the India versus Sri Lanka contest, with Manjrekar's face morphed in the place of Chahal's and he captioned it: "Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It's only Bantz ... !!!!</p><p>"Earlier, the banter between Manjrekar and Vaughan had ended on a sour note with the former blocking the Englishman. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan had written: "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 (sic)."</p><p>Going into the semi-final, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his team and that saw former England skipper Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down.</p><p>Vaughan had responded to Manjrekar''s tweet and wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!" Manjrekar, on Wednesday, too joined the praise for Jadeja. "Well played Jadeja," said Manjrekar with a wink at the end of his tweet. India lost to New Zealand after restricting them to 239/8 in the rain-hit semi-final played over two days.</p><p>Indian batters were undone by Matt Henry's brilliant opening spell as he returned figures of 3/37. Jadeja and M.S. Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket, but in the end that proved to be not enough, especially after Dhoni was caught short of crease by a brilliant direct hit by Martin Guptill.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>