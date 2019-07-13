BCCI wants selectors to throw light on 'no.4' fiasco

London: Test opener K.L. Rahul is made the number four by the Indian team management going into the World Cup even though the selectors led by M.S.K. Prasad said that all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked for that spot for the showpiece event.

After Shikhar Dhawan's injury, the team management decided to bring Rahul as the opener. And when Shankar was ruled out, they flew in opener Mayank Agarwal to fit into the middle-order. Clearly, Prasad and his team are just faces and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the selectors must also take responsibility when a team loses a tournament if they deserve a monetary reward when the team does well in a series or tournament. More importantly, accountability is the key.

"When the team wins a tournament, the selectors are given a financial reward for their performance but when the criticism comes after a loss, it is only the players who seem to be criticised. What about the selectors?

"More importantly, what about the chairman of the selection committee? He has been constantly travelling with the team on all tours and surely he must have seen the areas that require attention. The accountability for the number 4 musical chairs must rest with him since he was the one playing the music," the official said.

Commenting on the selection process from announcing the initial squad to the replacements that were roped in, the official said: "One has been unable to make head or tail of anything. An opener gets injured and you get a middle-order batsman as replacement who should have always been a part of the squad in the first place.