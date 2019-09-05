TikTok signs up with educational companies for content creation

Bengaluru: TikTok, the leading short video platform, has partnered with key educational technology companies in an effort to encourage subject focussed content creation and learning as part of its ongoing knowledge-based campaign EduTok. The aim of the partnership with companies including Vedantu, Vidya Guru, Hello English, CETKing and Testbook, is to give over 200 million TikTok users an opportunity to learn and grow as individuals by partnering with industry leaders to create educational content in various formats and languages, TikTok India said in a press release.

As part of the partnership, the EdTech companies have joined the platform and were creating content videos on various subjects that can enable personalised learning for TikTok users, the release said. Apart from subjects such as Social Sciences, English, Mathematics, Hindi, Biology, Chemistry, the online learning platforms were also creating videos that would share information about current affairs, vocabulary and post-graduate programs such as MBA, under EduTok. "With these partnerships, we are building an education eco-system that gives learners the opportunities to thrive in their respective careers and subjects and help solve their challenges with ease, while using a platform that they love," Sachin Sharma, Director, Sales and Partnerships, TikTok India has been quoted as saying. Vedantu co-founder Anand Prakash said, "Collaborating with TikTok has supplemented our mission as it allows us to reach the farthest corners in India and share knowledge and information with users from Tier 2 and 3 cities, while making learning fun and engaging."