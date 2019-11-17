Wow weekend: ‘No late-night parties, I’d rather catch up on my sleep’

No specific time

For Sanjeev Kapoor, there is nothing like a weekend designated for relaxation. He says, “In my profession we don’t really get any days off! All days of the week are the same – they have 24 hours and I want to make the most of them.

If I get a day off and it happens to be a weekend I definitely try to catch up on some drumming and spend time with family over a good lunch of dinner.”

Morning person

Chef Kapoor reads, whenever he can and steers clears of late-night parties. He shares, “I’d rather catch up on my sleep at night.” But be it a Sunday or a Monday, Sanjeev claims, “I am a morning person. It’s the best time of the day for me, so I don’t sleep till late on Sundays.”

Hosting friends

Since his work involves a lot of travel, if he is in Mumbai on a weekend, he says, “I would rather be home.” Sanjeev divulges, “Alyona and I travel and work together a lot, so on weekends in Mumbai we usually spend time with our kids and extended family.