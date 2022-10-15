World Student Day 2022: Here's what youngsters miss about a being a student

Pic: Freepik

World Student Day (October 15) is celebrated in honour of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who has worked tirelessly and selflessly for the betterment of Indian society. It is a commemoration of multiculturalism, diversity, and cooperation among students across the globe.

There are times when as adults we wish to relive our school or college days. The days, when we were in school or college would look overbearing or troublesome. Those laborious hours spent doing homework or assignments. Every adult or student has had such thoughts about their academic years. Whether you are an adult who has just graduated or are a student, you will agree on one point: Nothing can beat the fun days spent with friends bunking lectures sometimes or studying together.

To celebrate student life, FPJ asks youngsters about their college days. The current batch: Good thing about being a student

Mohit Sharma, BSC CS

“One good thing about being a student is that you still have time to learn and make mistakes. You have time to experiment with the pressure of adulthood. As a student, I feel secure that I have time until I get into the real world. I think it's the best feeling that one could have enjoyed in their life.

Mariya Sayyed, BLS LLB

There are many benefits of being a student. The one that stands out to me is that you are exposed to others who share your interests. Being in their company can instil in you an understanding of a variety of opinions. It offers you the excellent advantage of being able to learn from others’ mistakes and obtain guidance on how to avoid making the same. This aids your ability to concentrate on the right path.

Sachin Subhash Bhatia, PGDM JR

You are in a community where you can make friends and learn from others. It's one of the few places that allows us to excel. Being a student is a life-long journey. It's an opportunity to imbibe humility and develop our character.

The graduated lot: What I miss about being a student

Divyushii Sinha, Graduate Engineer Trainee

What I miss the most about being a student is the abundance of support we’d get to learn new things and the freedom to make mistakes without worrying too much about the consequences. Additionally, just the sheer fun we’d have while studying together, and knowing that everyone (classmate) is in the same boat. We’re learning the same things and there’s a spirit of friendship, and fun attached to everything you do.

Priyanka Nibhwani, Customer Service Executive

When we were in college or school, we didn’t have a lot of pressure, except during exams. For the rest of the year, we felt free. There were many things the college was offering, like study trips, annual functions, college fests, etc., that helped us build ourselves. Once our education is completed and we move ahead with our careers, we don’t get that type of environment. If you have to survive in the real world, you have to follow the deadline and do your stuff on time. I miss that free environment and that no-pressure feeling the most.

Stella Paul Joseph, Social Media Intern

I miss being careless. I have started working and realised that I have to go to the office daily and have the same routine. I have also realised how privileged we were when we were in college. In college, there is no compulsion that you to be on time. You can be late, and sometimes, if you are not in the mood to study, you can bunk lectures. However, now that I work in corporate, my main goal is to reach the office on time.