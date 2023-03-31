World Health Day: A look at ways to prevent cardiac problems from a young age

Over the past decade, there has been an alarming increase in the number of heart attacks among young and active individuals. The leading cause of heart attacks in this demographic is coronary artery disease (CAD), which narrows or blocks the arteries supplying blood to the heart. This article aims to highlight the causes of sudden death among young individuals and provide preventative measures to reduce the risk of such occurrences.

Causes of Sudden Death Among Young Adults

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): This is the most common cause of heart attacks among young adults, where the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrow or blocked, reducing blood flow to the heart.

Thickened Heart Muscle (Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy): This is a genetic condition that causes the heart muscle to thicken, leading to an irregular heartbeat and obstruction of blood flow from the heart during physical exertion.

Heart Rhythm Disorders: Usually inherited conditions where the heart beats in an erratic rhythm. The heart can suddenly stop beating for no obvious reason.

Dissecting Aortic Aneurysms: A tear in the innermost layer of the aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body. Although usually seen in the elderly, young adults with genetic disorders, family history, and high blood pressure can also be affected.

Blunt Chest Injury: Contact sports can cause damage to the heart muscle or tear the coronary arteries, leading to a heart attack.

Congenital Heart Defects and Anomalous Coronary Arteries: Heart defects present from birth can cause structural and functional complications, making it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively.

Drug Addiction: Tobacco in any form or drug abuse can contribute to heart attacks. Drugs such as Cocaine can cause coronary vasospasm—a narrowing of arteries that supply blood to the heart.

Symptoms of Heart Attacks

Young individuals are most likely to ignore the following symptoms of a heart attack, resulting in sudden collapse of heart functions:

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, or jaw

Fatigue

Sweating

Preventive measures:

Regular cardiac screenings: It is important to identify individuals with the genetic predisposition for heart diseases, and regular screenings can ensure early detection and timely care.

Routine health check-up: Individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 should undergo a health check-up every 2-3 years, and those over the age of 40 should have a health check-up every year or as recommended by their doctor.

Avoid intense physical exertion: Once detected, individuals with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy should avoid intense physical exertion, as it can lead to an irregular heartbeat and a possible heart attack.

Sport safety: Wearing proper safety gear during contact sports can help prevent blunt chest injuries. Moreover, individuals with a history of blunt chest injury or those with a genetic predisposition for heart conditions should avoid high-risk adventurous activities.

Avoid drug use or abuse: Avoiding drug abuse, including cocaine and tobacco, can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Healthy lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a healthy diet, and managing stress levels, can help to prevent heart rhythm disorders.

Conclusion

It is essential to be aware of the causes and symptoms of heart attacks and sudden death among active youngsters and take steps to prevent them. Regular health check-ups, age-wise frequency for screening, avoiding drug addiction, leading a healthy lifestyle, and managing underlying health conditions are all crucial in preventing heart attacks and sudden death. The rise in the incidence of heart attacks among young adults is concerning, but by following the preventive measures outlined in this article, we can reduce the risk and ensure a healthy heart for a lifetime.

(The write is Director - CTVS, and Heart & Lung Transplant, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital)

