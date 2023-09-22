What Ai And Design Can Do, The Phoenix Food Fest 2023 And More... Top Picks Of The Week

What AI and Design Can Do

Avid Learning presents a day-long design thinking workshop by Sudhir Bhatia. The five steps of design thinking and creative problem-solving will be covered in detail during this workshop. You will take part in real-world tasks where you will define problems and develop prototypes for AI-driven solutions.

When: October 7, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Essar House, 11, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Colony, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

The Phoenix Food Fest 2023

The Phoenix Food Fest 2023 is offering delicious delicacies. With participation from your favorite restaurants such as Shizusan, Punjab Grill, Ishaara, Café Delhi Heights, and many more crowd favorites, this festival promises to be a food lovers' paradise. This month-long celebration features an exciting offer of up to 35% off at participating restaurants.

When: Till October 15, 2023

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai

To book a place visit: https://bit.ly/PMCKFoodFestival

Wok This Way

Discover the vibrant flavors of Singapore's favorite Zi Char restaurant, Keng Eng Kee. The KEK team has represented Singapore in several tourist and culinary events throughout the world. Prepare yourself for a special seafood experience where each dish is expertly prepared with a blend of flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more.

When: September 24, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Magazine St. Kitchen,13-A, Reay Road East, Darukhana, Byculla, Mumbai

To book a place visit: foodmatters.in/events

An Immersive Jungle Chic Experience

This one-of-a-kind event promises to be wilder than a safari, hotter than a chili pepper, and more groovy than a dancing monkey. The immersive experience of Don Bon's Party takes you to a world where urban structures stand in for skyscraping trees and animals roam the streets. The best party team in town, the Bhaijaan Dance Sound Machine, who will be controlling the decks, will provide the music for the evening.

When: September 29, 6 p.m.

Where: Bonobo, 2nd floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd., Phase II, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details, contact: 096199 30030

Tumhe Yaad Hoga

In a throwback performance, Surojit Guha performs timeless songs by legendary playback singers and songwriters from previous generations, such as Hemant Kumar and Talat Mahmood. Surojit Guha, who began his singing career at an early age, has a significant number of performances of Hindi film music, Adhunik Bangla, and Rabindrasangeet to his credit.

When: September 29, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tata Theatre, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Rd, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com