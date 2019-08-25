Web Series Review: Sacred Games 2 -- A thrilling reconnect

Sacred Games, the much loved, critically acclaimed, first original Indian Netflix web series by Anuraag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, brilliantly written by Varun Grover, based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel, gets its second season with Anuraag and Neeraj Ghaywan at the helm and the high-standard thrills and vicarious engagement thereof are back at the same level where season 1 left off.

In his quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm, honest Cop Sartaj Singh (Saif) continues to pursue the cryptic clues left behind by fugitive gang boss Gaitonde (Nawazuddin).

The first season ended by keeping the audience dangling after developing heightened interest. There was no closure so obviously anticipation of what is to come next was amplified.

The absolutely stellar cast, impeccable performances, breath-taking imagery, raw unpolished language and uninhibited dishabille scored highly on the rejuvenated OTP audience minds.

Season 2 is dark, high on tension and is as likely to generate controversy as the first. The backdrop of history and politics sits well with the time frame that harkens back into the past.

The language is bold and daring, past politicians come in for some name calling and religion too gets some harsh ribbing. The story continues from where season 1 ended. The objective here is to shed light on prominent characters who were relegated to the background in season 1.

This entire season 2 revels in an endless loop of thrilling revelations that keep our interest sky high while building momentum, intrigue and tension for the next assault.