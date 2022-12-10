Ustad Zakir Hussain Live in Concert, DGTL-Mumbai and more... top picks of the week

Ustad Zakir Hussain Live in Concert

Ustad Zakir Hussain is the world's most famous performer. He is the biggest name in Indian music and has a massive global fan base that is both mass and affluent. With his captivating and breathtaking Tabla solo, Zakir ji is prepared to mesmerise the audience in a live concert. Come and witness the musical genius creating a new chapter in the music industry.

When: Dec 11, 7:30 pm

Where: Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya ground, Thane, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

DGTL-Mumbai

DGTL is a festival filled with surprises, inspiration, and discovery. Through music, art, and production, they have enticed audience over the last seven years. They collaborate with passionate partners to convey their message and broaden their reach while being constantly conscious of environmental and social impact. They have an amazing lineup like Amaya, Ana Lilia & Likwid, Anyasa (DJ), Blawan, Blurry Slur & Deep Brown, and many more. Join this event and be a part of this amazing music festival.

When: Till Dec 11, From 1 pm to 10 pm

Where: NSE Nesco Complex, Goregaon East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Gateway Gallop: Walk 567

Khaki Tours has organised a heritage walk for Gateway Gallop. There was a small dock at the former island of Mumbai's southernmost point where a fish known as the palwa. After many years, the stretch of land around the pier saw the construction of several famous buildings, with the Gateway of India emerging as the jewel in the crown in 1924. The highlights of the tour are the Palace of the Hyderabadi Nobles, Power behind ‘Indian Jeep’, The 26/11 Café, The ‘First’ Mumbai plaque, Dance of the seahorses, etc.

When: Dec 17, 4 pm

Where: Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai

For more details visit: khakitours.com

AGAM

Agam is a Bangalore-based band known for its songs such as Manavyalakinchara, Oru Vanchi Paattu, and Thaalolam. They are also well-known for one of their most memorable performances, Malhar Alam and quot; at the Coke Studio during MTV Season 2. Their music is based on Carnatic style and progressive rock, and they have carved out a niche for themselves in these genres. You can attend this concert and have an amazing time.

When: Dec 16, 7:30 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Danceworx Annual Winter Showcase 2022

The Danceworx Annual Showcase is the students' annual stage performance, and it includes an outstanding lineup of international dance genres from Jazz to Contemporary to Ballet to Funk and more. This showcase is the culmination of a six-week annual workshop during which each student is taught and allowed to perform on stage in front of a live audience. Join this fun-filled evening and watch the best international dance styles performed live on stage!

When: Dec 11, 7 pm

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Unstoppable Us

A discussion with historian and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari, who is visiting India specifically to promote his new book for kids, will be moderated by Mansi Zaveri, founder and CEO of Kidsstoppress.com and a book lover. She would be discussing with him the value of evolution and history and how he decided to use storytelling as a medium to teach both adults and children. Following this, there will be an interactive Q&A session with the audience.Additionally, they can bring home autographed copies of the book Unstoppable Us to read with their kids.



When: Dec 14, 6 pm

When: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai

Dhun- Find your Rhythm!

Let's celebrate your lives and feel the inexperienced energy and state of mind before you enter the end-of-year celebrations. The 2-day festival, Dhun, is presented by The Yoga House. You can spend the weekend learning different breathworks and ragas, mudras, and chakras. You can eat by the cafe and shop at the pop-ups. This two-day event is jam-packed with wellness, mindfulness, and self-discovery activities to help you find your rhythm!

When: Till Dec 11, 9 am onwards

Where: The Yoga House- Nargis Villa/Water Bungalow, Bandra (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

For this festival, pre-registration mandatory- 8655930022