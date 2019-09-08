The Reunion to The Void: 4 books that are just out

Book: The Reunion
Author: The Reunion
Publisher: Orion Books
Formerly inseparable, Thomas, Maxime and Fanny have not spoken in twenty-five years. But when they receive an invitation to their school reunion, they know they must go back one final time. Because there is a body buried in that school...and they are the ones who put it there.
Book:The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni
Author: Parikshat Sahni
Publisher: Penguin
A legend with a host of admirers like Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri, Balraj Sahni led the golden era of Indian cinema. He was known to be true to his principles, a non-conformist often remembered for his portrayals of the underprivileged. Written by his son Parikshat Sahni, the book provides intimate glimpses of Balraj Sahni as a man and an actor, as a husband and a friend, as a parent and a patriot.
Book: The Turn of the Key
Author: Ruth Ware
Publisher: Harvill Secker
When Rowan stumbles across the advert, it seems like too good an opportunity to miss: A live-in nanny position, with a staggeringly generous salary. And when she arrives at Heatherbrae House, she is smitten by the luxurious ‘smart’ home. What she doesn't know is that she’s stepping into a nightmare – one that will end with a child dead and her in a cell awaiting trial for murder.
Book: The Void
Author: Rohit Sethi
Publisher: Blue Rose Publishers
Today's fast-paced and high-stressed culture of life has brought the feeling of "nothingness" among many people, which is often a cause of concern, leading to depression and anxiety. This book focuses on the emptiness we might feel at times in our lives. It talks about how we can cope with it, learn to live with it or fill it with long-lasting solutions such as awareness, self-honesty, and meditation.
