Su-Jok: The key to combat COVID anxiety

When does this Covid nuisance end? Will it never end? Will I receive my essentials on time? Do I have a job to go back to? Is it safe to go to the office once I can? Off late, has your mind nagged you with questions like these? Unless you are a very highly enlightened person, accepting of everything that is happening as part of life with a smile, life over the last too-many weeks of lockdown hasn’t been easy, causing many to suffer from stress and perhaps even anxiety.

While the two terms are used interchangeably, and the physical response by the body is much the same, stress and anxiety are not the same. Stress is a result of known factors and situations - generally external, and once over, the stress ebbs away. On the other hand, anxiety is a hidden response with hard to discover causes. One can get anxiety from even the fear of anxiety. The reason I want to emphasize this fact is because we know why we are in “stress” in the current situation. However, over time, the fear from this stress will harden as a result of analysis - over analysis of how our world and life have changed, with us possibly drowning in a deep pool of anxiety.

Both stress and anxiety are characterized by an anxious and apprehensive behaviour over concern, often accompanied with panic, and other mild to severe physical symptoms. It could range from butterflies in one’s stomach to a racing heart to the point of feeling out of control, like there is a disconnect between the mind and body. While stress strikes us when we are aware, anxiety strikes when we are less aware, like during sleep - manifesting as nightmares, painful thoughts or memories that one cannot even control. One may have a general feeling of fear and worry, or may fear a specific place or event.

To compound the situation even further, some of the physical symptoms of anxiety and stress mimic those of having contracted Covid19, namely; headache, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, dry mouth, diarrhea, fatigue, weakness, chills and hot flashes. It’s no wonder that many people have rushed themselves to the hospital to get themselves tested for covid, when actually; it may have just been a response to stress and anxiety. Therefore, it would be a good idea to download the “Aarogya Setu” app to ensure you don’t end up walking into a testing hospital without knowing with a high degree of certainty that you are now a Covid host.

There is no exactness to the number or degree of symptoms any two people may display for stress and anxiety. Therefore, it is important to know as many of the possible symptoms (in addition to those stated above):

Physical Symptoms: Autonomic Nervous System imbalances Palpitation Pain in chest Blurring of vision Frequent urination Tachycardia High Blood Pressure Exaggerated deep reflexes Giddiness

Mental Symptoms:

Nervousness

Irritation

A morbid fear that some bad event is going to happen

Poor concentration

Forgetfulness

Overeating

Reduction in efficiency

Tiredness.

Researchers are not sure of the exact cause of anxiety. But, it’s likely a combination of factors play a role. These include genetic and environmental factors, as well as brain chemistry. In addition, researchers believe that the areas of the brain responsible for controlling fear may be impacted. Current research of anxiety is taking a deeper look at the parts of the brain that are involved with anxiety.

A single test can’t diagnose anxiety. Instead, an anxiety diagnosis requires a lengthy process of physical examinations, mental health evaluations, and psychological questionnaires. Some doctors may conduct a physical exam, including blood or urine tests to rule out underlying medical conditions that could contribute to symptoms you’re experiencing. Several anxiety tests and scales are also used to help your doctor assess the level of anxiety you’re experiencing.

One can say there are four major stages of anxiety: 1. Stress disorder 2. Acute anxiety stage 3. Chronic anxiety stage 4. Depression

1. Stress: As I said earlier, is temporary - linked to situations. The solution too is very simple. It involves nothing more than perhaps a lifestyle change. Deep breathing and meditation, basic mudras can certainly help calm the mind and body.

2. Acute anxiety stage: It is also called panic disorder. The patient is bewildered and agitated with several physical symptoms also manifesting.

3. Chronic anxiety stage: Here, the anxiety becomes chronic through deep rooting itself over time. It results in physical and mental exhaustion which is called neurasthenia or fatigue syndrome.

4. Depression: The final and most dangerous stage where a person not only manifests the above symptoms, but can slip into tendencies of addiction and self-destruction.

Once a person moves to stage 2, 3, or 4, modern medicine recommends a combination of psychotherapy and medication. The medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression includes antidepressants and sedatives. They work to rebalance brain chemistry, prevent episodes of anxiety, and ward off the fears by blocking the neuro receptors.

Besides such treatments being expensive, the medication may itself become a form of addiction in addition to harming certain organs like the liver and kidneys through their extended use.

Well! You don’t have to get stressed on this count at least. The Experts at ACUSANSTHAN – Allahabad have worked out the following holistic techniques to help bring down your stress and anxiety levels.