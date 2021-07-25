Story of a podcaster: The inventor of two popular podcast series, 'TidyBytes' & 'Footloose' shares how it all started

I have had many careers — journalist, writer, educator, peacebuilder and designer — over 18 years, but writing has been my way of expression. It has made me overcome my timidity to tell stories from the weakest sections of society or the most forgotten parts of the world. In the twilight of my thirties, I have found my voice. And people have loved it! As a female podcaster in India, this is a very big deal.

In October 2020, I started chatting on Facebook with Reagan Gavin Rasquinha, a journalist in Mumbai, who I have known through his articles in various media (including TOI) for 16 years but never met in person.

During one of Reagan’s hilarious banters on Facebook, I told him, “We should start a podcast.” Our phone conversations had flowed from one subject to another: art, film, journalism, business, cryptocurrency, video games, coffee, tea, chocolates, cheese, food, my elaborate breakfasts, cooking and music. He would send me YouTube links that I would respond to with Spotify links and with that I came across the Anchor ads.

One day in April this year, Reagan asked me when we were going to do the podcast. He had worked at Channel (V) so I asked him to write a script. “We don’t need one,” he replied, “Let’s just talk.” I wasn’t convinced but agreed to a trial episode. We needed a name. There were a few contenders.

Then, TidyBytes popped into my head. He loved it. I designed a logo. He suggested we use the microphone icon. An audiophile, he sifted through sound editing software and recording apps and we settled on Anchor because it was free. As a dummy episode, I added some music to a WhatsApp voice note he had sent me about going to the BNHS to buy bananas and published it. It appeared on Spotify, as our first episode.

We had set up TidyBytes on a whim in just two days! I was sceptical about whether my unmodulated recorded voice would work but Reagan egged me on. With each episode, I gained an inch of confidence. I had never edited sound before but my experience as a text and design editor helped me learn the new skill.

In two-and-a-half months, TidyBytes with Reagan and Eisha crossed 600 plays with 37 episodes over two seasons. We’re on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Breaker, Pocketcasts and RadioPublic.

“Ideas were and are never a problem. But when we got things going, we knew we were on to something. When you get that soul train, hop on! We recently completed a landmark with zero sponsors, zero ads, zero paid publicity. And we continue,” Reagan shares. We built our audience through social media such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and blogs and want to reach 5,000 plays in six months. It’s because of TidyBytes, many of our friends and acquaintances want to try out social podcasting.

After the first season of TidyBytes, while Reagan was grappling with PTSD, which he bravely talked about in season 2, I had enquiries from women who wanted to get into podcasting but did not know the technology.

I wanted someone to talk about subjects we had not covered in TidyBytes. A conversation with Shreyasi Majumdar, my dear friend and PhD scholar in environment from New Zealand, led us to Footloose By Shre and Eish.