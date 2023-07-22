Steeped In History, Tayma In AlUla Offers Unique Opportunity To Learn About Middle East’s Past

Arab Fort |

There’s no shortage of tales and trivia when it comes to one of Saudi Arabia’s most ancient cities, Tayma near AlUla. Sit down for a cup of qahwa (Saudi Coffee) at a local cafe, and the friendly locals will tell you stories galore pivoting around the oasis north of Madinah. Tayma, near the modern-day city of Tabuk in the northwest of the country, has distinctive heritage and cultural tales that will be thrown your way. Did you know that Tayma has an ancient temple of Salm, which reveals evidence of cultural connections between the city and the wider ancient world? Locals believe that this 3000-year-old Iron Age temple complex had been buried for hundreds of years till it was rediscovered in the 1970s.

Some incredible discoveries have been made at Salm, including the AlHamra Cube and the AlHamra Stele, which is currently on display in the Louvre Museum in Paris. Of all the tales, though, the most fascinating one is of Souq Al Najm (a 300-year-old market) and Qasr ibn Rumman (a royal palace) — which have all the elements of an ancient city — has a quartet of residents with businesses, summer and winter mosques, courtyard, sitting rooms and more.

Of fields and lanes

When you travel by car from AlUla, it takes about three hours to reach the ancient city of Tayma. The city will have you in its grip the minute your wheels enter the first stop, Bedouin camps, stylish black caravans that are inspired by the ancient Bedouins who travelled in this manner. With breathtaking views of the sandstone canyons and diverse rock formations and gorges make this a perfect place to decompress, enjoy silence, take a quick camel ride, or carry an Arabian falcon on your arm for that brave photo op. In the middle of the desert, this nomadic camp offers some Arabic delicacies like Lokma (Indian malpua) and Martabak (a roti-like stuffed and fried pancake) with Arabic tea or coffee and a lot of dates.

Way to the ancient household |

Another important stop on the tour takes you down to the first century A.D. when Tayma is believed to have been a primary Jewish settlement. Al-Hamra Palace, a stone-made building erected on the edge of a low rocky ridge overlooking the site of an ancient lake, this temple cum palace dates back to the times when the king of Babylon conquered the oasis city. Divided into three sections, one of which was used for worship, the other two to serve the residents of the palace, the second one a square shape, and the third one has a series of walls placed orthogonally. This palace or temple offeres a stunning view of the never-ending open field.

Bir Haddaj well |

Walk down art street

Another attraction is the city centre of Tayma, Bir Haddaj, which is home to one of the largest ancient wells in the world (65 metres wide and 13 metres deep. The well dates back to at least the sixth century BCE, has been in continuous use and has never run dry.

Stone with ancient scripture |

Apart from the rich heritage of archaeological sites, Tayma is home to delicious Arabic food and art. You often spot residents and artistes performing or rehearsing a performance based on an old tale of kings. Paired with traditional Arabic music, these performances have a beautiful visual appeal.

Also known as the Land of Kings, Tayma has emerged as a major historical and tourist destination for every history buff.

