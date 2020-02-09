Spruce up your Valentine's Day look with these new nail trends

Dipika Parihar, Founder & Master, The Nail Art School, recommends 5 DIY trends

Graphic Detail - Go graphic with this season’s boldest look! Choose conflicting colours to turn heads in your direction, or opt for similar shades for a more muted style. Try your hand at simple shapes and patterns at home. You might want to head to a technician though if you are after a more elaborate design.

Nude and White Minimal Detail – Go for super subtle detailing with nude and white design. Keep things simple with clear polish over well-kept nails and add a splash of white to one or two nails as desired for a tasteful manicure that is perfect for the office.

Pearl Detail – The pearl nail trend is versatile. If you’re after something luxe, have physical pearls applied to your nails. Depending on how glamorous you want to go, you can stick one on each nail at the cuticle, or cover your nails completely. However, if you want something a little more subtle, then an iridescent pearl nail polish is a perfect alternative.

Zigzag Nails – Zigzag nails, sometimes known as chevron nails, may look complicated but are relatively easy to recreate at home! With just two shades of polish, some sticky tape and a bit of patience, you will be rocking this retro manicure in no time!

Marble Nails – The marble countertop you’ve been dreaming about for your kitchen is actually perfect manicure inspiration! The sophisticated trend is deceptively easy to recreate yourself with the help of one of the many DIY videos online. Start with a single marble feature nail, or if you are feeling more confident, go for a full set.