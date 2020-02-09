Spruce up your Valentine's Day look with these new nail trends

A spanking new manicure is a sure-fire way to lift the look of that classy Omega wrist watch or diamante bracelet. That does not imply you should throw out your midnight blue or metallic magic shades but just get a little more adventurous with your Valentine’s Day manicure.
It is exciting to sport eclectic nails for effect. From subtle, eye-catching detailing to bold designs, this year’s trend promises to lure every nail art enthusiast with stones, pearls, neons and more. Folklore has it, Cleopatra wore red nail polish. Colour speaks for itself... red lips convey ‘boldness’, a black gown is ‘eternal’, a floral dress is ‘fresh’ and a French manicure? Neutral, understated, and goes with absolutely anything!
Nail extensions
Extensions are no longer restricted to hair. Acrylic and gel extensions with chrome, glitter gel polish, French overlays, LED gel, re-fills and 3D-4D nail art at Nail Spa at their various outlets in Mumbai promise to fortify nails and lend a mirror-like gleam.
Up your oomph quotient with some sparkle and shine with studs, rhinestones, gems and pearls to impress your Valentine. “Fascinating sparkles with a stone or pearl on French manicure are hard to resist,” says Avani Parekh, a new bride and nail art lover who went all out to emboss her nail extensions with gems and glitter for her D-day.
Nail artists
For those interested in learning this intriguing art, there exist academies for Nail Art education. “We love nails and want to share our world with you! We create nail artists and nail educators who are passionate about their love for nails, and for those who are willing to make their passion as their professional career,” says Dipika Parihar, Founder and Master, The Nail Art School in Khar, where more than 500 aspirants enrol each year. With her inimitable talent Dipika and her team have embellished nails with various elements and extensions, of celebrities which includes top model Lopa Mudra, Hindi film stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and many well-known actresses from the small screen.
Nail Kouture nestled in the upmarket Napean Sea Road, helmed by Rittika Bansall, besides offering nail care services also runs Nail Kouture Academy to empower women with encouraging prospects with a distinctive emphasis on ambitious underprivileged women. This place believes in service and hospitality so expect to get pampered while your nails are treated exemplarily. “The latest trend for the season is Milky Ombré, Pink and White. Shades of blue and Ombré with nudes. For Valentines this season just the classic reds and deep maroons or white French with a red rose or heart is trending,” says Rittika Bansall.
Future nail art predicts ludicrously delicious trends like 3-D pizza nails, burger, bursting popcorn, sparkling sodas of cola, Sprite and Mirinda, fresh fruits, Oreos, doughnuts and more goodies.
Dipika Parihar, Founder & Master, The Nail Art School, recommends 5 DIY trends
Graphic Detail - Go graphic with this season’s boldest look! Choose conflicting colours to turn heads in your direction, or opt for similar shades for a more muted style. Try your hand at simple shapes and patterns at home. You might want to head to a technician though if you are after a more elaborate design.
Nude and White Minimal Detail – Go for super subtle detailing with nude and white design. Keep things simple with clear polish over well-kept nails and add a splash of white to one or two nails as desired for a tasteful manicure that is perfect for the office.
Pearl Detail – The pearl nail trend is versatile. If you’re after something luxe, have physical pearls applied to your nails. Depending on how glamorous you want to go, you can stick one on each nail at the cuticle, or cover your nails completely. However, if you want something a little more subtle, then an iridescent pearl nail polish is a perfect alternative.
Zigzag Nails – Zigzag nails, sometimes known as chevron nails, may look complicated but are relatively easy to recreate at home! With just two shades of polish, some sticky tape and a bit of patience, you will be rocking this retro manicure in no time!
Marble Nails – The marble countertop you’ve been dreaming about for your kitchen is actually perfect manicure inspiration! The sophisticated trend is deceptively easy to recreate yourself with the help of one of the many DIY videos online. Start with a single marble feature nail, or if you are feeling more confident, go for a full set.
