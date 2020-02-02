Speaking passion: My pet Mystical, the greatest Indian horse

Thoroughbred horse racing was the sport of kings; later it became a king of sports. In modern days, the kids are used to electronics, air-conditioned areas and nightclubs. Obviously their passion is different from what it used to be for the earlier generations. But if you ever get into it, you will experience the raw and electrifying atmosphere that horse-racing gives you especially when it’s a big occasion. This is why it must be restored to its former glory.
Four years ago, I was Chairman of the RWITC for a year, and one change I brought in earlier, was to bring peace into the race club committee because that is the only way we can bring prosperity and regain some of the glory of the past. We need to provide all the facilities to those who come racing and that needs money. We need to give the best prize money to the racehorse who participates because he costs a lot and is high maintenance. The profitability of the club, which has dwindled mainly due to high taxation, has to be regained. I threw in my hat again just four months ago, mainly because I don’t want to see the sport die. I am working on a GST reform because we are being taxed very heavily. With the help of the Turf Authority of India, we are hoping the reform will be accepted by the government. When that happens, betting will increase phenomenally, profits will start coming in and we will see clubs prosper again, across India. Once the wheels start moving, because of low betting tax the money will come into the correct channel and we will hopefully see prosperity... and then I will walk away. That is one of my final cherished dreams. With our panel comprising very hard working and friendly people, we have in three months already managed to bring it out of the doldrums.
My earliest memories of horses would be around the time I was three or four. Though born in Bombay, it was virtually in the stud farm which my dad had bought in 1943 – the year I was born — in Poona. I used to be in little shorts and I started riding at the age of 10 in the gymkhanas, going around the farm and watching the races from outside the racecourse as we weren’t allowed below the age of 18. At the age of 15, I took up full-fledged apprenticeship at the farm and at 18 I became an owner and started running the farm along with my dad and my brother. We were a medium to small farm when we started and our determination was to make it the leading farm in India... and we never looked back since.
There have been so many milestones in my memory... great occasions and great horses like Exhilaration and Astonish who won the Indian Derby, Cordon Bleu and so many horses but my greatest moments are in the horses that I have been able to export from India. One might wonder what the fuss is all about. Well, since Independence horses are not allowed to leave the country. Post-Independence, one horse which was sent by a maharaja, which had gone by ship. Later in 1975, I took it upon myself to try and send horses out of India. In 1993 I got an opportunity and the first horse we sent was Astonish from our farm. He had to go all the way to America to reach Hong Kong, where his destination point was. With the support of a Parsi couple, the Shroffs and a retd. Major General Guy Watkins of the Indian army who was running the Hong Kong jockey club, we managed to transport Astonish to Hong Kong. The first race he ran over there in the highest class, he won running away! The commentator exulted, “And here is an Indian horse, who won the triple crown, sizzling away in class one company.” I nearly fell down hearing this! The Hong Kong paper wrote: ‘Astonish astonishes the world’. And the South China called it ‘The Indian Rope Trick’.
Subsequently we have had five horses going abroad in which we have been involved as owner/ breeder/ partner/ exporter and all have shone. Mystical mystified everyone at the Dubai International, where Sheikh Mohammed was stunned that he came and beat all his horses. As a child I had a horse called Narcis — interestingly, there is an important character whose name is Narcis in Game of Thrones.
At the moment my pet is Mystical, who is India’s greatest ambassador. He’s 17, he is my pet, lives at the farm and I believe he is the greatest Indian horse. — Co-ordinated by Nichola Pais
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)