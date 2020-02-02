Speaking passion: My pet Mystical, the greatest Indian horse

Thoroughbred horse racing was the sport of kings; later it became a king of sports. In modern days, the kids are used to electronics, air-conditioned areas and nightclubs. Obviously their passion is different from what it used to be for the earlier generations. But if you ever get into it, you will experience the raw and electrifying atmosphere that horse-racing gives you especially when it’s a big occasion. This is why it must be restored to its former glory.

Four years ago, I was Chairman of the RWITC for a year, and one change I brought in earlier, was to bring peace into the race club committee because that is the only way we can bring prosperity and regain some of the glory of the past. We need to provide all the facilities to those who come racing and that needs money. We need to give the best prize money to the racehorse who participates because he costs a lot and is high maintenance. The profitability of the club, which has dwindled mainly due to high taxation, has to be regained. I threw in my hat again just four months ago, mainly because I don’t want to see the sport die. I am working on a GST reform because we are being taxed very heavily. With the help of the Turf Authority of India, we are hoping the reform will be accepted by the government. When that happens, betting will increase phenomenally, profits will start coming in and we will see clubs prosper again, across India. Once the wheels start moving, because of low betting tax the money will come into the correct channel and we will hopefully see prosperity... and then I will walk away. That is one of my final cherished dreams. With our panel comprising very hard working and friendly people, we have in three months already managed to bring it out of the doldrums.

My earliest memories of horses would be around the time I was three or four. Though born in Bombay, it was virtually in the stud farm which my dad had bought in 1943 – the year I was born — in Poona. I used to be in little shorts and I started riding at the age of 10 in the gymkhanas, going around the farm and watching the races from outside the racecourse as we weren’t allowed below the age of 18. At the age of 15, I took up full-fledged apprenticeship at the farm and at 18 I became an owner and started running the farm along with my dad and my brother. We were a medium to small farm when we started and our determination was to make it the leading farm in India... and we never looked back since.