With the onset of monsoons, a bowlful of soup provides the much-needed nutrition to fight the season’s maladies. These immunity boosters are healthy, light and a good source of energy. Be it rassam, shorba, bisque, consommé or chowder, health-freaks and people-on-the-go prefer to dig into a nourishing bowl rather than a full-fledged meal. In order to make them more filling, wontons, noodles, crunchy vegetables, seafood, meat or chicken can be added and garnished with croutons, a swirl of fresh cream, grated cheese or parsley. Try these unique soup recipes by well-known chefs.
TOM KHA SOUP
Executive Chef Dhiren Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai Int’l Airport
This Thai veg soup has a rich, creamy texture. Just add noodles and it is wholesome, delicious and pleasant when the skies decide to open up.
Ingredients:
Thick coconut milk – 1.5 cup
Vegetable stock/ water – 1 cup water
1 stalk of lemongrass
Pieces of galangal/ fresh ginger – 2-3
Kaffir lime leaves – 5-6
A few onion greens
A few tofu cubes
Thai chillies – 3
Lime – 1
Coriander leaves, Salt to taste
Method:
Cut lemon grass into small circles and set aside. Roughly chop the ginger, chillies, and onion greens. Tear the limes leaves into two. Bring water or vegetable stock to a boil and let it simmer. Add the ginger, lemongrass, greens, chillies, and lime leaves. Let it simmer for five minutes. Add coconut milk and tofu with some salt. Keep on simmer for another five minutes.. Remove from fire. Squeeze in fresh lime. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.
MOONG/SPINACH DETOX SOUP
Chef Godhan Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat
The combination of moong beans and spinach make the dish not only protein rich, but a nutritiously dense balanced meal. This dish helps to balance all the three doshas, and will help to cleanse and detox the entire body including liver and improves overall health
Ingredients:
Whole green moong – 300 gm
Whole jeera – 5 gm
Ginger – 10 gm
Onion – 50 gm
Spinach paste – 50 gm
Oil – 60ml
Water – 400ml
Black crushed pepper – 2 gm
Salt (As per taste)
Method:
Soak the whole green moong overnight and cook until the moong are well cooked. Heat oil in a saucepan, add jeera, ginger, onion, stir till golden brown. Now add cooked moong, spinach paste, water and salt to taste. Cook for 15 minutes and garnish with crushed pepper. Serve hot.
PINEAPPLE COCONUT RASSAM
Dharmesh Karmokar, Founder, Culinary Director, Thangabali
An aromatic, thinner, spicier and tangier South Indian rassam is heavenly to have on a rainy day. Classics like tangy Imli Rassam or hot pepper Tomato Rassam are appetizing, but Thangabali also brings you a hot tangy Coconut Pineapple Rassam. Thangabali boasts of a delectable menu that offers a range of regional specials across South India, staying true to its traditional recipe and authentic flavours.
Ingredients:
Pineapple – 1
Ginger chopped – 1 inch piece
Garlic flakes – a few
Green chillies – 3
Grated coconut – 1/2 cup
Curry leaves
Coriander leaves for garnish
Mustard seeds for seasoning
Sugar –1 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil/ghee – 2tsp
Method:
Dice pineapple and grind it to a fine paste. Heat oil/ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Introduce pineapple puree mixed with a little water. Let it simmer. Add curry leaves, chilli, ginger, garlic, sugar and salt. Stir for a while. Add coconut shavings and coriander leaves for garnish serve hot as a soup.
KULITH SOUP ( BROWN LENTIL/ HORSE GRAM)
Chef Godhan Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat
Kulith are the richest in vegetable proteins. They also contain B complex vitamins, calcium. Phosphorus and iron. It is recommended during fasting, in drastic weight loss diets, it reduces flatulence and indigestion, it also helps to eradicate intestinal parasites.
Ingredients:
Kulith – 300 gm
Bay leaves – 1 gm
Garlic – 10 gm
Ginger – 10 gm
Onion – 50 gm
Curry leaves – 3 gm
Mustard seeds – 2 gm
Ghee –60ml
Coriander leaves – 10 gm
Water – 400ml
Salt (As per taste)
Method:
Soak the kulith (Horse gram) overnight and then boil the lentils until it is well cooked. Heat ghee in a saucepan, add mustard seedsand let them splutter and now add curry leaves, bay leaves and temper for few seconds. Add chopped garlic, onion, ginger and stir till it turns golden brown. Add boiled kulith, water and salt to taste. Cook for 10 minutes and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.