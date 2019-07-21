With the onset of monsoons, a bowlful of soup provides the much-needed nutrition to fight the season’s maladies. These immunity boosters are healthy, light and a good source of energy. Be it rassam, shorba, bisque, consommé or chowder, health-freaks and people-on-the-go prefer to dig into a nourishing bowl rather than a full-fledged meal. In order to make them more filling, wontons, noodles, crunchy vegetables, seafood, meat or chicken can be added and garnished with croutons, a swirl of fresh cream, grated cheese or parsley. Try these unique soup recipes by well-known chefs.

TOM KHA SOUP

Executive Chef Dhiren Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai Int’l Airport

This Thai veg soup has a rich, creamy texture. Just add noodles and it is wholesome, delicious and pleasant when the skies decide to open up.

Ingredients:

Thick coconut milk – 1.5 cup

Vegetable stock/ water – 1 cup water

1 stalk of lemongrass

Pieces of galangal/ fresh ginger – 2-3

Kaffir lime leaves – 5-6

A few onion greens

A few tofu cubes

Thai chillies – 3

Lime – 1

Coriander leaves, Salt to taste

Method:

Cut lemon grass into small circles and set aside. Roughly chop the ginger, chillies, and onion greens. Tear the limes leaves into two. Bring water or vegetable stock to a boil and let it simmer. Add the ginger, lemongrass, greens, chillies, and lime leaves. Let it simmer for five minutes. Add coconut milk and tofu with some salt. Keep on simmer for another five minutes.. Remove from fire. Squeeze in fresh lime. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.