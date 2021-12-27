Simply Sujok: Here's how simple techniques can help you manage piles pain

Haemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum, similar to varicose veins. Haemorrhoids can develop inside the rectum (internal haemorrhoids) or under the skin around the anus (external haemorrhoids). Signs and symptoms depend on the type of haemorrhoid.

External haemorrhoids: These are under the skin around your anus. Signs and symptoms might include: Itching or irritation in your anal region, pain or discomfort, swelling around your anus and bleeding.

Internal haemorrhoids: These lie inside the rectum. You usually can't see or feel them and they rarely cause discomfort. But straining or irritation when passing stool can cause: Painless bleeding during bowel movements. You might notice small amounts of bright red blood on your toilet tissue or in the toilet. Haemorrhoid to push through the anal opening (prolapsed or protruding haemorrhoid), resulting in pain and irritation.

Thrombosis haemorrhoids: If blood pools in external haemorrhoid and forms a clot (thrombus), it can result in: Severe pain, swelling, inflammation and a hard lump near your anus.

Much as we would like to blame it on genetics and other reasons, haemorrhoids are actually reflections of your lifestyle. Surprised? Let’s make it simpler; what you put on your plate can directly affect your haemorrhoids. Here are a few reasons why are you suffering from haemorrhoid:

1. Take a deep look at your diet, if it is inadequate with little or no fibres? This can turn towards hard bowel movements and frequent bouts of constipation, which can lead to haemorrhoids.

2. Are you a couch potato or prefer whiling away hours on the couch rather than on your feet? A sedentary lifestyle can also lead to haemorrhoids.

3. Other reasons which lead to haemorrhoids are pregnancy and childbirth, obesity, too many hot baths, smoking and stress, which can provoke the development of haemorrhoids.

Fortunately, effective options are available to treat haemorrhoids. Many people get relief with home treatments and lifestyle changes.

Before beginning any treatment, it is necessary that you seek the advice of your doctor. The importance of water in your diet cannot be undermined. Just include an adequate amount of liquids and also fibre-rich foods such as whole wheat or multi-grain bread, raw vegetables and fruit, cereal, prunes and Buckwheat oat grouts. For some people, it’d be beneficial to entirely avoid consuming whole milk and products from refined white flour (maida). But milk products, which act as probiotics like yoghurt, are good for your diet.

Hip or Seitz baths: These kinds of baths can also help you get relief from pain. They provide relief from the uneasiness and pain that is a constant accompaniment when it comes to piles or haemorrhoids, anal fissures and rectal surgery. Here is how you give yourself a Seitz bath: You need is a large tub that can be filled with at least three to four inches of hot water. Sit in it for 15 to 20 minutes or till the water cools down. Alternating this hot bath with a cold bath can also provide a great deal of relief from pain. A 30-60 second cold bath or a towel soaked in cold water can also because the place the treatment.

Massage and ointment: The other option to combat pain is massage and ointments. This involves pressing, pushing or vibration to nullify the sharp pain. With gentle care and pressure, the anal sphincter muscle can be massaged with the help of fingertips with the help of ice creams such as Vaseline, jelly, or medicated cream.

Acupressure point treatment is one of the most effective treatments and provides great results if done with the right nature, spirit and energy. Each part of the human body is connected with another in elements and parts. So, just by applying pressure on the key points, you can get relief from pain. Before starting with the acupressure treatment, try the following treatments to lessen the distress to a great extent.

In this technique, one must take a jimmy or a probe or a pencil with its lead point broken and smoothened. Without applying much pressure move the blunt point in a specific area on the skin of fingers and toes. The affected point as shown will be very painful. Stimulate it, by turning it clockwise and anticlockwise for a minute or two. One will generally feel some relief instantly. Paste tiny Biol magnets for about eight hours preferably before sleeping. If the point has an arrow up, please use a magnet with a yellow side touching the skin, and if the arrow is down then white touches the skin. The points are to be stimulated three to four times in the daytime and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment till the problem is over.

(a) The haemorrhoid is swollen, hanging and red in colour. There is some bleeding, moisture and itch in anus. Treatment: UB 35, 57,Gy 1, Sp 6, 9 (L & R) iall

