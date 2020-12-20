Simply Su-Jok: Stay healthy and protected from infections, here's how

Few weeks ago, the news that COVID-19 is likely to rock the world with second wave was making rounds in the social and main stream media. Today however, everybody’s attention has shifted to the good news which we had been waiting for so long, the release of Covid-19 vaccines.

However, there are concerns within the medical community itself on how the vaccine would behave on a long-term basis – not in terms of fighting the virus, but what it would do to the body itself. There is general agreement that the SARs based virus set is mutating rapidly and a jab after every six months may become the order of the day. But vaccines – while protecting us from viruses, open a backdoor to a bigger threat than Covid-19 itself. That is, is the threat of common infections.

All living things are subject to attack from disease-causing agents. Even bacteria, so small that more than a million could fit on the head of a pin, have systems to defend against infection by viruses. This kind of protection gets more sophisticated as organisms become more complex. Multicellular animals have dedicated cells or tissues to deal with the threat of infection.

Some of these responses happen immediately, so that an infecting agent can be quickly contained. Other responses are slower but are more tailored to the infecting agent. Collectively, these protections are known as the immune system. The human immune system is essential for our survival in a world full of potentially dangerous microbes, and serious impairment of even one arm of this system can predispose to severe, even life-threatening, infections.

Infection occurs when a pathogen invades body cells and reproduces. Infection will usually lead to an immune response. If the response is quick and effective, the infection will be eliminated or contained so quickly that the disease will not occur. Sometimes infection leads to disease. Disease can occur when immunity is low or impaired, when virulence of the pathogen (its ability to damage host cells) is high, and when the number of pathogens in the body is great.

Depending on the infectious disease, symptoms can vary greatly. Fever is a common response to infection: A higher body temperature can heighten the immune response and provide a hostile environment for pathogens. Inflammation, or swelling caused by an increase in fluid in the infected area, is a sign that white blood cells are on the attack and releasing substances involved in the immune response.

Ever since Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, antibiotics have been used for the treatment of any and all sorts of infections around the world. The overuse of antibiotics has a lot of side effects that are easily ignored by many these days. The use of antibiotics has shot up since the medical revolution reached the developing nations.

The need for faster relief is one of the main factors that push doctors as well as patients to focus more on this kind of medications. Not all microbes are harmful to you, there are certain bacteria such as Escherichia Coli that are present in your intestine that aids in proper digestion.

However, a different strain of the same bacteria can also cause health issues such as diarrhea and vomiting. There are also certain antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria that cannot be treated with just antibiotics.

Many common conditions that can happen to you frequently is caused due to infections, for example, the common cold is also a sort of infection caused due to viral infection.

Similarly, dandruff is yet another condition that can be made severe by the presence of yeast infections. This kind of common condition should ideally not be treated with the use of antibiotics, and therefore, it is essential that you understand and implement the use of natural antibiotics for treating such conditions.

The nearest pharmacy for such natural antibiotics is your kitchen. They are nothing but spices and herbs that we use in everyday cooking, and they are directly available from nature that has properties which can reduce the function and spread of unwanted microbes. In some cases, certain natural antibiotics also can completely wipe out the presence of unwanted microbes completely. The importance of natural antibiotics lies in the fact that they can perform without causing many side-effects to your body compared to normal antibiotic medications.

Here are 12 best natural antibiotics which can help protect you from infections:

1. Garlic

2. Honey

3. Red bell pepper

4. Tea tree oil

5. Ginger

6. Cinnamon

7. Turmeric

8. Clove

9. Thyme

10. Rosemary

11. Basil

12. Lemongrass

The next time you visit a market, don’t see fruits and vegetables as just food, rather consider them as a means to keeping good health. Most antibiotics specifically defend against a certain kind of family of microorganisms. However, garlic can fight against a broader spectrum of microbes which makes it one of the many best natural antibiotics available for consumption. when used in the right way, natural antibiotics can be very effective in treating infections without causing any side-effects.

It should be noted that in earlier times, natural antibiotics were the only option available for which effective, safe and used to treat various infections and common diseases. And if compared to antibiotic capsules, natural antibiotics are much safer.

However, do note, natural antibiotics have a problem of reacting with certain medications, and should be well-researched based on the medicines you consume. Also, you need to check if they do not have any dangerous reactions that can put your body to risk.

Apart from relying on natural antibiotics, Su-jok therapy can also be your best bet against fighting off common viruses and infections. To treat a particular infection, focus on the pressure point mentioned along with the infection, paste byol magnet with yellow side touching the adhesive tape at all the points showing an upward arrow ↑ (sedation), whereas, paste the white side of the magnet on the tape at all the points showing a downward arrow ↓ (toning).