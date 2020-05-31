Say goodbye to dental problems with Su-Jok

Dental care settings invariably carry the risk of COVID-19 infection due to the specificity of its procedures, which involves face-to-face communication with patients, and frequent exposure to saliva, blood, and other body fluids, and the handling of sharp instruments. The pathogenic microorganisms can be transmitted in dental settings through inhalation of airborne microorganisms that can remain suspended in the air for long periods, direct contact with blood, oral fluids, or other patients materials, contact of conjunctivas, nasal, or oral mucosa with droplets and aerosols containing microorganisms generated from an infected individual and propelled a short distance by coughing and talking without a mask, and indirect contact with contaminated instruments and/or environmental surfaces.
Indian Dental Professional’s Association has advised dentists not to treat patients for a while. These patients will have to live on popping painkillers, which will have side-effects in the long run. Prof. Park Jae Woo (of South Korea) discovered that nails are one of the more accessible microsystems of the body, containing vast amounts of information in many projections on the nails of hands and feet. He had discovered that our teeth and nails are corresponding to our organs and glands.
Nail it!
There are correspondences for the major organs and for the glands on the nails. The nails and the areas around them can treat the whole body, being the most hetero (active) part of the body, and with links to the whole system. For example, the right-hand little fingernail has a special affinity with the pancreas, and the left-hand little thumb back can be treated like the ‘mouth of an animal’, therefore periphery of the nail of the thumb is teeth. One can easily locate the tooth that is paining on the thumb with a blunt pencil, ball pen-without refill or Jimmy.
The figures below show how each nail has designated organs and endocrine glands. Our finger and toe nails have nerves too. Diagnoses and treatment of these can heal our organs and endocrine glands. If a tooth is paining, it indicates that corresponding organ/ endocrine is in trouble, therefore by treating nails we can treat both.
Treating with thumb
Divide the nail into four portions as shown in the figure below. Four quadrants of mouth will fit in these portions as shown. The teeth will be on the periphery of the nail. The figure below shows that lower jaw is on the tip of thumb and upper jaw is above the nail.
Considering the thumb as mouth of patient one can easily judge left or right quadrant of teeth, lower and upper teeth. To find the exact point of tooth that is paining press pen head as shown slightly and go round in the periphery, you will find a point that is very painful. Stimulate it, pain relief in tooth will be experienced instantly though the thumb will pain for some time. Take methi seed and paste it with adhesive tape. Repeat the treatment if pain appears again till pain goes. No cost or side effects. It’s Art of Self-Healing.
Goodbye, bleeding gums
Apart from simple Su-Jok therapies, mudra yoga is another healthy and effective option by which you can treat various health problems on your own. And in case if you are suffering from gum bleeding, then Shunya Mudra could be the best bet.
How to do it
Fold middle fingertip to touch the base of the thumb and put slight pressure on folded finger, keep other three fingers straight. Do it every day for 45 minutes.
Other benefits
It treats numbness, pyorrhea, it can also treat hearing problems, good for earaches. It helps clean throat and it also improves voice, makes it sweeter. Shunya mudra has been also found effective in treating thyroid.
(From increasing metabolism to overcoming physical problems, through a series of article, Prof Luthria will speak about the art of self-healing through different healing techniques.)
