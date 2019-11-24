Same-same but different

“I already am in love with Priyanka’s dress sense, and this time she nailed it in the ethereal white gown with Nick wearing that classy white tux. Other than that, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are also my favourites when it comes to couple twinning.”

Subarna reveals, “Deepika and Ranveer, and Kim Kardashian and North are a few celebrities who have played the twinning game well. Now even designers make custom-made twinning outfits for customers.”

Needless to add, there is a method to go about twinning in different ways on different occasions. Subarna states, “This trend has taken fashion to a new level and influenced a lot of people worldwide.

Twinning can be done through similar designs, colours, prints, etc. But what we’re seeing now is that twinning is not only being restricted to a particular occasion, it can be for a wedding or casual parties, etc.”

Uzair feels it is vital to look synced yet have individualistic traits at the same time. “You can play with contrast colours if the print or design is the same. The motif and prints can be used in different sizes and colours.