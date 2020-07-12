Riddhima on mental health: It is important to take time off and engage in some 'me time'

Lockdown parenting

Not just adults, even children are getting affected by the lockdown and pandemic. My daughter is at an age where she understands what coronavirus is and that the world is going through a pandemic. She knows that schools are not going to be functional for a while. Initially, she enjoyed the idea of being at home as she didn’t have to go school, but then came a point where she became a little agitated as she could not see her friends, got out to play or have play dates. The virtual school and online classes kept her busy for quite some time.

It’s very easy for a parent to give the child a video game and say 'ok play now, don’t bother us'. To be honest, I did the same. But, I gave a screen time. As a parent I try to keep her engaged. Like recently I took her to kitchen to bake a cake. It is a challenge that parents are facing. But it's very important to communicate with your children and keep them busy with activities they enjoy. It can be anything—reading, drawing or painting, doing zumba or just dancing to their favourite songs or doing exercise or yoga together, playing games. Samara used to enjoy doing yoga with me, but not anymore. So instead I tell her to run up and down the stairs five or six times. Children are used to their outdoor activities and none of that is happening. So it's quite natural for them to get frustrated being literally trapped at home. I think it's also important to reduce screen time for children and engage in such activities instead, which will not only keep them busy, but also make them happy.

I keep talking to parents on a forum to see how they are keeping their kids busy during lockdown. And many parents says the same thing: Do whatever the child enjoys, do not force or push him/her to do things he/she doesn’t want to do. Forcing can make the child more aggressive and frustrated.

Of course, many children just want to spend time on their gadgets. Let them, but allot screen time.

My go-to person

When I feel like sharing my problems or talking about anything, my mother is somebody I go to. She is very strong and I call her my Iron Lady. I know what all she’s been through in these two years...given her time, life, everything...I’m sure she’s very disturbed about what happened (passing away of my father), but she doesn’t show it because she doesn’t want us to be upset or depressed. Everyday is a healing process for us. We laugh, cry, joke...we do everything together. We can't sit and cry whole day because we know he’s not coming back. We live through his memory and celebrate his life. We both of are there for each other.