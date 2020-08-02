Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sibling revelry amid lockdown

Whether you are planning to enjoy virtual celebrations or one with social distancing, this time rakhi celebrations will be different from the previous years. The best part is that the celebrations can be traditional with a contemporary twist.
Rakhi Bonding
Raksha bandhan without a rakhi is unthinkable so Rubans has curated an exclusive Rakhi box that packs in everything a sister needs to celebrate Rakhi with her brother. “The hamper contains a silver rakhi, handcrafted by Indian artisans, a personalised card to wish your brother, a small bag of rice, almonds, Kumkum and sugar (packed separately) – all important parts of the small ceremony. At the end of the ceremony the brother gives his sister a gift of appreciation. And Rubans has you covered here as well. Our website offers a wide range of ethnic and western jewellery for woman, which can be delivered across India. Any brother can just choose the right gift for his sister – a beautiful necklace, traditional jhumkas or chandbali earrings, bangles and bracelets,” says Chinu Kala, Founder, Rubans Accessories.
There is something for kids celebrating the festival too. Each gift box includes a personalised backpack, a mask set (two masks and a pouch), a personalised key ring (girls) or personalised Rakhi (boys), set of five gift tags. Mayana Sobti Rajani, Founder of The Story Brand says, "Kids love variety, so we have tried to make this box as exciting as possible for kids during this time, by curating four beautiful items. The masks are essential nowadays, so we’ve made them in fun prints that the kids will enjoy wearing and feel excited to put on. They symbolise protection, and what better way for a brother and sister to show their love on Raksha bandhan."
Eco care
While you are celebrating, spare a thought for the environment and buy a seed rakhi. Yes, you read that right. Seed Paper India has a hamper pack which includes one plantable seed rakhi, instruction card, cocopot planter, organic fertiliser / cocopeat, roli made of rose petal powder, rice in glass bottle that costs Rs. 250. You can alternately buy a Rakhi which will cost Rs 100 (excluding courier). “We have been making plantable rakhi for past three years and now we had added different seeds in the rakhi, tulsi, sunflower seeds and marigold seeds. Also, the Roli which is added in the Hamper Pack is completely organic made of crushed rose flower petals,” says Roshan Ray, Founder, Seed Paper India.
Brownsalt Bakery has collaborated with The Gram Art Project to give away eco-friendly seed rakhis along with their artisanal bespoke gift hamper. These rakhis can be upcycled into a flowering plant post the celebration. Their artisanal, bespoke gift hamper features their signature granola flavours, indulgent Belgium chocolate cookies some biscotti along with a bundle of goodies.
Out of the box
This year you can also break the monotony of regular gifts and surprise your sister with a present that shows how much you care for her. Like the gift of good health with ‘MediBuddy-DocsApp Gold’, an annual medical subscription- a perfect blend of efficiency and comfort that offers unlimited online consultations for the customer and his/her entire family for 1 year with experienced health specialists and MD doctors across 18 departments. Features like ordering medicines with zero delivery charges, free pick up of lab tests samples, online reports and more are part of the deal.
The luxury long-stay hotel & residence, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore has launched staycation packages for Rakhi as a brother’s gift to the sister and a friend or her family or the siblings with their family. “Options range from a Studio to a three-bed suite with a kitchenette for an overnight or a weekend stay. You can also opt for lunch or dinner on the rooftop next to the pool for a scrumptious meal from any of our restaurants, serving Indian, Mediterranean, and Continental,” says Nischal Ayanna, Director of Sales & Marketing Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore.
You can also gift tracking devices like Letstrack Personal a tracking device for people and assets. Vikram Kumar, Founder & CEO, Letstrack says, "This pandemic has made us realize the importance of being together and staying safe inside or outside. At Letstrack, we believe in keeping people close to each other with the help of a simple app where one can chat, share the images and make sure that they are safe. This Raksha Bandhan, make your sister happy by giving a personal security device, an amazing gadget to stay with your sister always and fulfil your promise even if you are far away.”
Or better still give the gift of immunity from Pure Nutrition that has a special rakhi hamper with immunity-boosting products like Vitamin C -1000 mg Natural Amla Extract and Orange peel extract, Curcumin Plus that delivers the goodness of turmeric straight to the cells, Immune Pro with natural antiviral and antibacterial ingredients & Zinc ZMA. The Pure Nutrition hand sanitizer will be complimentary too.
Sweet nothings
With a fun take on traditional Indian mithai and sweets, Bombay Sweet Shop brings familiar flavours with carefully sourced ingredients that are 100% vegetarian. “We have crafted an extra special Rakhi Collection comprising three special curated boxes of Indian mithais and sweets reimagined, to sweeten your sibling’s day that include clay Rakhis,” says Sameer Seth, Founder of Bombay Sweet Shop, O Pedro and The Bombay Canteen.