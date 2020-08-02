Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sibling revelry amid lockdown

Whether you are planning to enjoy virtual celebrations or one with social distancing, this time rakhi celebrations will be different from the previous years. The best part is that the celebrations can be traditional with a contemporary twist.

Rakhi Bonding

Raksha bandhan without a rakhi is unthinkable so Rubans has curated an exclusive Rakhi box that packs in everything a sister needs to celebrate Rakhi with her brother. “The hamper contains a silver rakhi, handcrafted by Indian artisans, a personalised card to wish your brother, a small bag of rice, almonds, Kumkum and sugar (packed separately) – all important parts of the small ceremony. At the end of the ceremony the brother gives his sister a gift of appreciation. And Rubans has you covered here as well. Our website offers a wide range of ethnic and western jewellery for woman, which can be delivered across India. Any brother can just choose the right gift for his sister – a beautiful necklace, traditional jhumkas or chandbali earrings, bangles and bracelets,” says Chinu Kala, Founder, Rubans Accessories.

There is something for kids celebrating the festival too. Each gift box includes a personalised backpack, a mask set (two masks and a pouch), a personalised key ring (girls) or personalised Rakhi (boys), set of five gift tags. Mayana Sobti Rajani, Founder of The Story Brand says, "Kids love variety, so we have tried to make this box as exciting as possible for kids during this time, by curating four beautiful items. The masks are essential nowadays, so we’ve made them in fun prints that the kids will enjoy wearing and feel excited to put on. They symbolise protection, and what better way for a brother and sister to show their love on Raksha bandhan."

Eco care

While you are celebrating, spare a thought for the environment and buy a seed rakhi. Yes, you read that right. Seed Paper India has a hamper pack which includes one plantable seed rakhi, instruction card, cocopot planter, organic fertiliser / cocopeat, roli made of rose petal powder, rice in glass bottle that costs Rs. 250. You can alternately buy a Rakhi which will cost Rs 100 (excluding courier). “We have been making plantable rakhi for past three years and now we had added different seeds in the rakhi, tulsi, sunflower seeds and marigold seeds. Also, the Roli which is added in the Hamper Pack is completely organic made of crushed rose flower petals,” says Roshan Ray, Founder, Seed Paper India.