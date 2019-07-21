Raindrops and rhythm

The 29th Raindrops Dance Festival was organised by Sam Ved Society of Performing Arts with the collaboration of Bhavan's Cultural Centre and Inkling at SPJIMR auditorium on July 12 and 13 July in Andheri. It is one of the most popular dance festivals of Mumbai and attracts the attention of dancers from varied parts of the country and abroad as well.

The two major annual festivals organised by Sam Ved are Raindrops and Pandit Durgalal festival. Raindrops features young talented dancers in different styles while the Durgalal festival features established dancers and musicians which is organised as mark of tribute to the great Kathak maestro Pandit Durgalal, who was the torch bearer of the Jaipur gharana. The young representatives of Sam Ved are Suhani Singh and Indrayani Mukherjee.