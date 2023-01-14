Pongal 2023: 5 outfit ideas to look your best on the festival day

Pic: Instagram

This Hindu harvest festival marks the beginning of the Tamil month, called Thai. It is a four-day festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka as Pongal. The celebrations begin on January 15 and last until January 18. It is also celebrated as Magh Bihu in Assam, Makaravilakku in Kerala, and so on.

Festivals provide a chance to flaunt your impeccable style. If you have not decided what to wear for the Pongal celebrations, don’t worry, we've got you covered. FPJ presents you with some styles that will help you look your best while staying true to your style and yourself.

Salwar Kameez

Nowadays, simplicity is the key. If you want to maintain a simple and elegant appearance for Pongal, a cotton kurta or salwar set is perfect. Straight-cut kurtas with palazzo pants, A-line kurtas with cigarette pants, and asymmetrical kurtas with leggings are some of the options. If you want to wear a salwar suit, consider an anarkali suit, a palazzo salwar suit, or a frock style salwar suit. You can add gold jhumkas or chandbali earrings to complete your look.

Lehengas

Lehengas are timeless due to their ease of wear and adaptability. With lehengas, you can experiment with different colours, embroidered work, and designs. Sometimes women find it difficult to drape a saree. So you can choose a lehenga if you're seeking a stylish, yet, comfy alternative to sarees. You can wear the jewellery according to your lehenga colour and you're all glam-set for the day!

Sharara

Sharara sets are undeniably popular this season. If you want to stand out from the crowd, opt for a sharara with a long or short kurti is a great option. If you want to give yourself a fashionable look with comfort, then it can be a good choice. You can make a statement by wearing your sharara outfit with stunning gold or matching hoops and matching heels.

Jackets with Kurti and Patiala Suits

If carrying a dupatta is not your cup of tea, then opt for a Patiala salwar or a classic kurti with a jacket and churidar. With this attire, you can make heads turn in any event. If you don’t want to wear a jacket then you can for Patiala suits. You can choose a suit with heavy embroidery and intricate designs. You can complete the look by wearing a beautiful parandi and a pair of jhumkas and kadas. Choose a Punjabi jutti to complete the look.

Traditional sarees

Sarees are an important element of our culture. Sarees can suit almost every occasion. Kanjeevaram sarees are an integral part of South Indian festival wear. You can wear the royal Kanjeevaram silk sarees with their rich work of gold and silver threads. You can change your saree style by draping it in unique ways. If you don’t want to wear a Kanjeevaram saree, then there are many other traditional saree options like patola, bandhani, banarasi, etc. You can add earrings and a clutch to finish your appearance. Put the finishing touches on your look with casual sneakers or heels and little makeup.

