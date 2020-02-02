Play dress up for D-day

Derby fashion has always been seen as an epitome of refined style. Defining the kind of fashion associated with the equestrian event, Tia Shah, Associate Director, StyleCracker, describes it as casual yet chic. “Think cocktail dresses with elaborate fascinators for women and linen pants and blazers for men. Derby fashion is all about drama; however, it’s easy drama. Throw on the right accessories and you are good to go.”

For Malini Chawla Saigal - mompreneur & COO Ravissant, trends seen globally are now being showcased here on a grander scale. “Any fashion that is witnessed on derby day is something that becomes a much talked about trend. Today, a myriad of fashions can be found at the derby – from cool sundresses to simple cocktail dresses and even more formal attire. The secret for them is to look great and confident with the oh-so-elegant hats for the ladies and the quirky bowties for men.”