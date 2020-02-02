Play dress up for D-day

Derby fashion has always been seen as an epitome of refined style. Defining the kind of fashion associated with the equestrian event, Tia Shah, Associate Director, StyleCracker, describes it as casual yet chic. “Think cocktail dresses with elaborate fascinators for women and linen pants and blazers for men. Derby fashion is all about drama; however, it’s easy drama. Throw on the right accessories and you are good to go.”
For Malini Chawla Saigal - mompreneur & COO Ravissant, trends seen globally are now being showcased here on a grander scale. “Any fashion that is witnessed on derby day is something that becomes a much talked about trend. Today, a myriad of fashions can be found at the derby – from cool sundresses to simple cocktail dresses and even more formal attire. The secret for them is to look great and confident with the oh-so-elegant hats for the ladies and the quirky bowties for men.”
Certain trends are always associated with the derby. Malini maintains, “The long-established fashion was started by the women; however over the last few years, many men have taken part in the traditional derby events. Women can opt for colourful printed saris, palazzos, long skirts with kurta with pearls, embroidery and heavy work.”
Tia agrees that fashion has changed and evolved dramatically with every passing decade and is seen at the derby too. “From flapper girls in the 1920s to celebrities like Rita Hayworth setting new trends with pant suits in the 1940’s; the derby has seen many a style. Until the 60s, derby dressing was more sophisticated, post which there was a shift in attitude in dressing for the races. In the recent times, derby dressing has regained its classic charm, however, with the possibility of a twist. Women opt for dresses, jumpsuits and skirts with oversized sunglasses and feathered hats.”
She adds, “Be in India or internationally, there is definitely a touch of fantasy involved. In today’s day and age where day-to-day style is fairly nonchalant, the derby is your chance to play dress up.”
Malini too feels that hats and derby go hand in hand. “While wide-brimmed hats are the most popular style, there’s really no limit to how creative your headwear can get and, wearing a hat to the Derby is reportedly good. The rest of the outfit will likely revolve around your hat, so choose wisely. Hat tradition is in trend when talking about derby fashion. Smaller than a traditional hat and just as stylish, this piece of headwear has become more popular among attendees over recent years. Apart from hats, jewellery is also making the statement i.e. diamond statement rings and studs.”
Malini believes, “National dresses like dhoti or churidaar are trendy and classy for the public enclosure. There are many notable changes for which people have starting showing interest in how to carry their outfits and how to pair the accessories whether they are men or women.
”These days, derby fashion trends are more noticeable due to media. You will notice the accessories being as much discussed at derby as the clothes. Tia rightly states, “From fedoras to fascinators, accessorising is the key to nailing a great look at the derby. Apart from hats, sunglasses are a must and if you really want to stand out, add a corsage made of fresh flowers to complete your look. For men, funky ties and pocket squares, quirky cufflinks and tie-pins are great add-on accessories for any derby look.”
There are a clear derby dress codes that are followed to the T. Malini suggests, “Women can wear dresses and trouser suits with long embroidery jackets but the shoulder strap needs to be covered. The dress code at derby events doesn’t come from a rule book not just in India but also in abroad.”
Tia speaks about men who must be seen in suits or blazers. “Women can wear anything from dresses, pant suits, flared or pencil skirts and now even jumpsuits. Closed shoes for men and classic pumps for women are best suited.”Looking good is never easy at the derby. Tia hints, “Keep it chic, sophisticated and most importantly, have fun!” Malini suggests,
“Keep the dress design simple for a classy look. If you want a funky outfit, keep it consistent and accent the hat most of all! If you have long hair, showcase a ponytail slightly to the side or keep it down to one side to highlight the colour on your face.”
