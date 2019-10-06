Past as present

The first thing that strikes one on entering the spacious gallery is the lone sentinel bookshelf, as if remnants of a long lost civilisation, made of Burma teak and resin.

A bust of a man engages the top shelf, as he stares blankly into space. The lower shelves consist of books, where the spines are lasered with their titles.

Infact, in all the installations, vertical or spherical, the artist has used Burmateak, resins, fibres, spices, seeds, frankincense, figwood, powders of coal, and bark and even kolu dolls, bazaar brought figurines, displayed during the Autumn festival in South India.