National Youth Day 2022: Five young Indian achievers who have become an inspiration

Youth are referred to as the future of a country. Time and again, India has produced many young icons who have inspired

millions through pure hard work and persistence. Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated in India on January 12 in honor of the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. It is believed that the young generation has the power to change the nation. FPJ looks at five young Indian achievers whose talents transcended age barriers. They have strived towards making the world a better place than they found it through their work.

Arjun Deshpande, entrepreneur

He started the ‘Generic Aadhaar’ pharma business at the age of 16 and has since built an empire for the betterment of the country. Generic Aadhaar pharma enables every Indian citizen to access high-quality medications at a reasonable price. In 2018, Ratan Tata mentored and partnered with him, for this admirable cause. He is 20-year-old and recently launched 101 new outlets of Generic Aadhaar stores across India.

Neeraj Chopra, athlete

He became an overnight sensation when he won India's first track and field athletic gold in the Olympics. This 25-year-old’s journey is an inspiration for youngsters. He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships, where he set a world record by throwing an under-20 world record of 86.48 metres in 2016.

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, doctor

Pic: instagram/Trinetra

She is 25-year-old digital content creator and a doctor. She is the first transgender doctor in the state of Karnataka. She was verbally and physically assaulted for sharing photographs of herself before and after gender confirmation surgery (GCS). She rode over the humiliation and initiated a discussion on how India needs to modify its attitude toward the transgender community. She introduces the audience to the realities of LGBT lives in India through her expression of thoughts.

Ridhima Pandey, environment activist

She is a 14-year-old Uttarakhand girl. Among the 16 teens that filed a legal case with the UN to draw attention to the rapid climate change She was the only young Indian activist who joined Greta Thunberg in protesting against the government for climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit.

Anushka Rathod, content creator

Pic: instagram/ Anushka Rathod

This 24-year-old is a well-known content creator and financial influencer. She was an investment banker before becoming a content creator. She posts regularly about business news, personal finance, economics, cryptocurrency, NFT, travel hacks, etc. She has worked with several influencers to create a 360-degree view of complex financial matters. She encourages young people to pay attention to their financial future at an early age.

Read Also From Arjun Bijlani to Srishti Garg: These individuals share what makes them feel good