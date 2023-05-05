National Technology Day: Individuals share how they will spend their day if they don’t have access to technology

Imagine waking up and figuring out that technology has disappeared from your life. A day without gadgets means life without phones, computers, TV, and the internet. Maybe you will pinch yourself to check whether you are awake or dreaming about it. Ahead of National Technology Day, we thought of asking people from different sections the same question — How will they spend their day if they don’t have access to technology for a day?

The Gen-Z generation is completely exposed to technology in every aspect. Their lives are incomplete without it. But, on the contrary, a Gen-Zer, Nitin Singh, 20, says, “If I don’t have access to technology, it is good for me only; there is no stress at all. I will spend my day playing outdoor games, catching up with friends, etc. The best thing is that I can plan a trip with friends by meeting them personally. It will be a different day from other random days.”

Many individuals spend their day on social media, scrolling through reels and watching videos. Sometimes, people become addicted to it. On the other side are the content creators, whose lives are dependent on social media and their followers. They have to work on creating content for social media. But what if they don’t have access to the internet or social media? “I will panic for a while, and after some time, I will try to figure things out. I would spend some time creating art, cooking a special dish. After that, I’d like to do some exercise. Then I would grab myself a drink and curl up near my window and watch the sunset,” mentions an aspiring social media influencer, Nandni Mandal, 25.

There was a time when accessing technology was the dream of many individuals. Technology was a luxury for a few. Many have witnessed the growth of technology from 2G to 5G and much more. “I remember the time when technology wasn’t as easily accessible as it is today. I would sit in my happy spot and grab a good book. I and my friends would gather around at my place, and we would sit and read novels, short stories, etc., and just talk about the day.” recalls Lourdinha D’souza, 35. “If I don’t have any access to technology in today’s era, I would like to go back to the good old days when I was traveling to different dimensions and stories through my books or just having a good time with my old friends,” says Lourdinha.

Due to the pandemic, even senior citizens are getting the hang of technology. Yatin S., aged 60, opines, “It’s quite scary how much we have become dependent on technology. Having gone from a time when there were a handful of TV shows to a time when you have everything on your smartphone, it certainly feels overwhelming. So, if it’s about living without the aforementioned devices, I would spend it reading Guru Charitra and chanting.”

Sometimes, chanting and devotional activities can help you keep your mind calm amidst the chaos. Life has become so fast-paced, and with time, it will get hectic day by day. But we can take control of our lives and try to spend some time without gadgets, the internet, etc., as it will help us stay connected with the environment and our loved ones.

So on this National Technology Day, keep your digital technology gadgets away from you. And spend your day with your loved one, read books, sleep, or do your favourite things that make you happy. After all, life is all about counting small joys, sharing love, and making memories.