Mumbai This Weekend: From Mahindra’s Blues Festival 2024 To Malvani Food Promotion, Here's What's Happening In The City

Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni in the play Anything But Love, |

The art attack

Come and visit the solo exhibition of well-known artist Anita Goel – Avataran. It is about her efforts to change the way art is taught and considered in Indian educational institutions. In her words, she is trying to disrupt the homogenity and redefine contemporary Indian art.

When: Feb 4, 12:00 noon onwards

Where: Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Century Mills Compound, Worli, Mumbai

Love, actually

Raell Padamsee’ ACE Productions brings for you, Anything But Love, a riveting adult comedy starring Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni. Unveiling the complexities of post-divorce encounters, the play weaves cutthroat humor with poignant moments. The fee is Rs 500 onwards.

When: Feb 11, 7:00 pm

Where: Sophia Auditorium, Breach Candy, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Know your causeway

If you love visiting Colaba Causeway for shopping, Khaki Tours brings to you #CausewayCanter: Walk 705 which will take you back to the time when it was part of the sea. Know how the causeway developed to become what you see now. The fee is Rs 599 per person (all inclusive).

When: Feb 10, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Where: Kailash Parbat Hindu Hotel, Mumbai

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

Hear the beat

Far Out Left, a haven of electronic music experiences, has returned with a two-day boutique music fiesta. It is curated by Regenerate and SOCIAL for guests who want an unstoppable electronic music enjoyment. The fees range between Rs 1,000-3,500.

When: Feb 9-10, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: antiSOCIAL and Todi Mills Alleyway, Mumbai

To book a place visit: skillboxes.com

Blues time

All the blues lovers will be delighted as the 12th season of Mahindra’s Blues Festival will be waiting for you. Get to the hear the best in blues from the known names in the industry. You won’t be disappointed. The fee starts from Rs 3,999 onwards.

When: Feb 10-11, 6:00 pm onwards

Where: Mehboob Studio, Bandra (W), Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Strawberry extravaganza

Nexus Seawoods announces Navi Mumbai’s biggest and first ever two-day ‘Fest-O-Berry’ festival curated by things2do for strawberry lovers. Try out an array of over 50 berry-infused dishes. There will also be live performances, activities and games for all age group. The early bird entry fee starts from Rs 99 onwards.

When: Feb 10-11, 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Where: 2nd Floor, Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Near Railway Station, Sector 40, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Hearing the best

Hear the best songs of the legends Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik at the Kumar Sanu & Alka Yagnik Live in Thane. Hark back to the 90s as the duo sing some of the melodious hits esp. their romantic songs. The fee starts from Rs 1,000 onwards.

When: Feb 10, 6:30 pm

Where: T.M.C. Ground, Hiranandani Estate, Thane

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Viva Mexico

Get the real taste of Mexico as Butterfly High is bringing out for the diners the Tequila and Taco Festival. To be found at all the five locations, smell the authentic and fresh spices and seasoning, thanks to the specially crafted menu, a unique DIY taco bar and handcrafted margaritas. The pricing is around Rs 2,000 for two.

When: till Feb 21

Where: Butterfly High at Lower Parel, BKC, Oshiwara, Vikhroli and Thane locations

To book a place contact: outlets in BKC, Lower Parel, Oshiwara, Vikhroli and Thane

Some Malvani delights

Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport brings for you Malvani Mélange, a Malvani food promotion at their Momo Café. Taste the delights of Malvani cuisine in an exclusive culinary experience curated by Promotion Chef Prashant Sawant. Be on a gastronomic voyage with the Malvani Mélange Thali, from Vegetarian Thali, and Meat Thali, to Seafood Thali. The Veg Thali is Rs 1,200 and Meat and Seafood Thali is Rs 1,500.

When: till Feb 11, lunch hour

Where: Momo Café, Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai