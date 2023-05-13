Mother’s Day 2023: Three women talk about how small changes in a recipe make their kids happy

When a child/teenager screws his nose at the food on his/her plate, the mother doesn’t throw up her hands, she innovates. On Mother’s Day, meet three mothers who, with a sleight of hand, made small changes to a recipe and achieved big results.

Chhaya Mohandas

"Since my son and daughter avoided brinjal like the plague, I decided to add it to lasagne. They loved the result and so did I."

Brinjal Lasagne

Ingredients:

2 big brinjals

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

½ tsp oregano

3 tbsp olive oil (to sauté the onions and mushrooms)

2 onions (finely chopped)

½ tbsp finely chopped garlic (to be added to the onion-tomato mixture)

4 tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 packet of mushrooms (washed well and sliced)

1 tbsp red chilli flakes (or as per taste)

½ tsp mixed dry herbs

2-3 eggs

2 tbsps milk

Salt to taste

Pepper powder (as per taste)

1 cup cheese (grated)

1 tsp butter

Red chilli flakes (as per taste)

Tabasco sauce (as per taste)

A few tomato slices

Method:

To marinate the brinjal: Wash and cut brinjals into thick slices, and evenly apply salt to them. Keep aside for five minutes. Pat dry to ensure there is no water. In a bowl, mix 3 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp chopped garlic and ½ tsp oregano. Mix well and brush the brinjal slices well with this mixture. Bake the brinjal slices in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes at 180° C. Keep aside.

For the lasagne:

In a non-stick pan, lightly heat 2 tbsp oil, add onions and ½ tbsp crushed garlic. Sauté on a low flame till transparent. Add tomatoes and cook on a low flame till they turn soft. Add half the mushrooms and cook on a medium flame till done. Add red chilli flakes and mixed herbs. If the mixture is dry, add 1 or 2 tbsps water and mix well. Keep aside.

Beat eggs in a bowl. Add milk, a pinch of salt, and pepper powder. Beat it well. Add some of the grated cheese and mix well.

In a pan, lightly sauté the remaining sliced mushrooms in a tbsp of oil and keep aside.

Grease a baking dish with a little butter. Arrange a few brinjal slices at the bottom of the dish. Evenly spread some onion-tomato mixture on the brinjals. Pour half of the egg mixture on it. Evenly sprinkle some chilli flakes and Tabasco sauce. Top it with another layer of the remaining brinjal slices. Repeat with a layer of the onion-tomato mixture and the remaining egg mix.

Evenly add the remaining grated cheese on it and place some tomato slices and the sautéed mushrooms. Bake it in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes at 200° C till you get a nice golden crust on top. Serve hot.

Deepa Balraj

"My son Kippu bickered, ‘I am fed up of eating pancakes with honey’. So, I recalled a dish my mother made when I was a child. Now Kippu loves them."

Watermelon Rind Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon rind puree (the white part)

1 cup raw rice

4-5 fenugreek seeds

¼th cup coconut (grated)

¾th cup jaggery

½ cup poha/ rice flakes

1 pod cardamom

Salt to taste

Ghee

Method:

Puree the white fleshy part of the watermelon after removing the green skin. Wash and drain the rice and soak it in the watermelon rind puree along with fenugreek seeds and cardamom for 4-5 hours.

Grind the soaked rice, jaggery, poha, grated coconut and salt to taste and make a smooth paste. The batter should be of medium consistency.

Ferment the batter overnight in a warm place. Mix the fermented, slightly risen batter well. Heat a pancake pan or dosa skillet, smear some ghee on the pan and pour a ladle on the pan. Keep the flame on medium heat.

Flip the pancake and cook till done on both sides. Serve the porous pancake hot with sweetened coconut milk or white butter.



Koshi Idnani

"I can’t say no to my son, Vickky. One day he good-naturedly complained that my kheer with /rice is delicious but predictable."

Poha Kheer

Ingredients:

½ cup poha

¼ cup sugar

3 tbsp cashews (cut into halves )

1 tbsp raisins (remove the stalk and clean)

12 pistachios (thinly sliced)

4 -5 green cardamom (peel and make powder)

500 ml full cream milk

1 tbsp charoli

Method:

Wash the poha well in a colander. Drain out the water and keep it aside. Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed vessel. After a boil lower the flame. When the milk reduces to three-fourths add the poha. Now cook on a low flame, stirring continuously so that the poha doesn't stick to the bottom of the vessel. Cook until the poha has turned puffy and mix well mixed in the milk.

Add the dry fruits in the kheer but keep a few aside for garnishing. Stir the kheer well at regular intervals, making sure the ladle touches the bottom of the vessel. Cook until the kheer is a little thick in consistency and then add the sugar. Mix well and cook till the sugar dissolves completely. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Cook for a few more minutes and serve garnished with the remaining dry fruits.

Poha kheer can be served steaming hot or chilled. When you are ready to serve, sprinkle some charoli on top.