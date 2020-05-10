Mother’s Day 2020: Mothers share their mantras for staying sane during the lockdown

The rules about physical distancing, unable to travel and forced home confinement, add to it lack of domestic help and managing work from home is proving a bit too much for parents, especially mothers. Anxiety has crawled into the minds of many moms about how to keep their sanity maintained during this time of chaos.

What makes coronavirus anxiety so worse than will-my-toddler-run-into-traffic anxiety is its potential for disruption of daily routines combined with a deeper uncertainty about how it will play out. Some mom-influencers and mothers are doing innovative things to maintain their peace of mind and catching up on their ‘me-time’, along with helping other mommies.

“The current times have been challenging and overwhelming, but I have been staying positive and taking each day as it comes. That said, being a working mother I am grateful to get all this time with my daughter,” shares Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti, Head-Brand Alliances, Momspresso, Momfluencer and Zumba Instructor. Momspresso is a website for moms.

Having said that, Avantika is currently managing her work from home and tries to get done by 7 pm. “We have been dividing chores as a family and most days are great, barring a few bad ones. Mealtimes are strictly with family and not laptops or phones. Strictly no calls during lunch,” Avantika says.

If things appear sorted for Avantika, it was not the same for actress Bruna Abdullah. Bruna, a Brazilian actress and a well-known name in the B-Town, had her hiccup moments. “We used to have help at home but since we have been socially isolating we have had to adapt. We still have better days and worse days but now we have found a great rhythm to ride out the lockdown. I want to give ALL of my time to my daughter, but lockdown has taught me to share my time between her and the chores,” shares Bruna.

Lockdown period has been a roller-coaster ride for Neha Bhalla, Blogger and Instagrammer, who became a mother over two weeks ago. For Neha and her husband, even the thought of visiting the hospital with the COVID-19 crisis at its peak was a nightmarish scenario. Residing in Ludhiana, the Bhalla couple had to stay away from their elder son who is just over six. “My priority was not to fall sick at any given time. I just can’t even get down with fever or cold as in that case it will be a far gory sight. I have been trying my best to juggle between both the kids and it is easier said than done,” expresses Neha.

Fortunately for all these ladies, their partners have stepped up in doing daily chores and managing kids which gives them the liberty to enjoying a bit of their own time during the day. However, one thing that they advise is not to play the role of a perfect mother. “We are living in unpredictable times. This is not the time to be a perfect mom and do everything right. Just go with the flow,” adds Avantika. Mothers can let go off certain roles and it is ok to take a break if you are not up for it.

In her own time, Avantika turns to fitness. “Physical fitness is extremely important for me and I religiously workout for an hour every day. Being a Zumba Instructor, I am also taking free Dance fitness and Zumba sessions on zoom and on Facebook, which really help me de-stress and spread positivity in whatever little way I can. For mental wellness, I do Yoga 2-3 times a week and also try and meditate, sometimes with my daughter,” Avantika adds.