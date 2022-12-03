Maximum Medley: Yoga and Music Pop-Up Event, Thespo 24 and more... top picks of the week

Yoga and Music Pop-Up Event

Want to do some yoga this weekend? You can do yoga with a live DJ. It will help you to detox your body and mind. Iona Dudley-Ward, a well-known yoga instructor, is hosting the 90-minute yoga class. And in the yoga class there will be DJ Psylence, aka Raahul Choudhary, who will be playing some of the best atmospheric, melodic lo-fi dub, electronic, hypnotic, and world music.

When: Dec 4, 12 pm

Where: Antisocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai

For more details visit: allevents.in

MLTR- Mumbai

The popular trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kre Wanscher, who make up the largest pop rock band in Denmark, will perform in India as part of their Back on the Road world tour. Fans can anticipate hearing all of their favourite MLTR songs, including 25 Minutes, That's Why You Go Away, The Actor, and many more. Get ready for an evening of great music and nostalgia with Michal Learns to Rock!

When: Dec 4, 6 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai

To book a place visit on: bookmyshow.com

Thespo 24

Thespo's yearly theatre festival is back after a two-year hiatus. Thespo is a platform for all young people under 25 who are enthusiastic about theatre in all its forms. The festival has several amazing offerings for the audience, such as full-length plays, unique workshops, fringe performances, and many more great performances.

When: Dec 6 to Dec 11

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Mumbai

For more details visit: thespo.org

The Bridal Show

As wedding season is going on and you want to do some wedding shopping, this can be a good opportunity for you. You can shop for bridal lehangas, sarees, ethnic wear, Indo-western wear, western wear, footwear, and home decor. This event is all about ensuring that you get the most out of your wedding shopping.

When: Dec 4 and 5, 10 am onwards

Where: Dome (NSCI), Worli, Mumbai

For more details visit: allevents.in

BallardBolt: Walk – 565

Khaki Tours have organised a heritage walk for Ballard Bolt. The first reclaimed business district of Mumbai was constructed a century ago using the rock that was mined during the development of the dock area. Come and explore a piece of "Edwardian London" that the Port Trust has built in the city. The highlights of the tour are the American Petrol Pump, The Feline Gate, Sailor’s Chapels, Vikrant’s Nest, the WW2 Memorial, etc.

When: Dec 10, 4 pm

Where: New Customs House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai

For more details visit: khakitours.com