Maximum Medley: From 'Queer Eye' to best Indian podcast, here are the best picks of the week

Watch & Chill — Queer Eye

Heartfelt and touching, Queer Eye makes for a perfect watch that transforms both the nominated contestant and the viewer for good. The reboot of the popular franchise brings back all the old memories and makes you a true fan of this one as well.

The show focuses on not just outer but inner makeover as well. The fab five meet with men and women struggling in their lives and help them improve their lifestyle and find the missing peace.

Podcast: On The Contrary

Host Arun Maira, the show follows a different format. The conversation strikes between two individuals who otherwise would never have had this discussion. From caste discrimination to informal labour, market to agriculture, the focus of the show is to find a new understanding via this conversation.

Book for thought: The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference by Malcolm Gladwell

Exploring the science behind how an idea or trend reaches its tips becomes viral, the author makes a ground-breaking analysis of how trends are sparked and makes it a must-read.

An absorbing read, this 304 pages book makes for the perfect leisure read that provides you with sufficient food for thought. In all, Gladwell's writing is timely, engaging and a read for people of every generation.

The Playlist: Laiyan Laiyan by Rizwan Anwer feat Saad Sultan

A soulful track knows no boundaries and this Pakistani-Punjabi song is a testimony of the same. The eloquent composition soothes your mind instantly making it a perfect addition to your music library.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:39 AM IST